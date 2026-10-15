Netanyahu hails revival of Israel’s ties with Latin America

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening hailed a revival of the Jewish state’s ties with Latin America, speaking at a Foreign Ministry reception marking the opening of Colombia’s embassy in Jerusalem.

“Something remarkable is happening in Latin America. It’s all coming back,” he said.

Netanyahu said the renewed friendships were rooted in shared values and interests, particularly a common Judeo-Christian heritage. He expressed hope for expanded cooperation in security, agriculture, water and artificial intelligence, saying the relationships were based not only on history but also on “seizing the future.”

Colombia is the 10th country to open an embassy in Jerusalem, following the restoration of diplomatic relations under President Abelardo de la Espriella. His predecessor, Gustavo Petro, severed ties with Israel in May 2024. Netanyahu praised Colombia’s decision and expressed interest in visiting the country again.