As Queens designates ‘Spider-Man Way,’ NY state Assembly member thinks of his Holocaust survivor grandparents

Spider-Man Way in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens, in New York City, Oct. 14, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
Spider-Man Way in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens, in New York City, Oct. 14, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and council member Lynn Schulman hosts Spider-Man Way Street co-naming ceremony, Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/New York City Council.