‘The canary in the coal mine’: U.S. envoy Yehuda Kaploun on antisemitism and the crisis facing the West
(Oct. 14, 2026 / JNS)
“TALX” with Alex Traiman is a JNS TV series where Alex Traiman, CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief of Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), conducts in-depth interviews with influential figures in politics, diplomacy and Jewish affairs. The show provides viewers with insightful discussions on critical topics such as Israel’s geopolitical strategies, U.S.-Israel relations and global Jewish issues.
This episode features U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Ambassador Yehuda Kaploun discussing rising global antisemitism, its implications for Western society and U.S. diplomatic efforts to combat Jew-hatred worldwide.