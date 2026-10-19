Netanyahu presents new security doctrine amid War of Redemption

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening presented an upgrade to the country’s national security doctrine in the wake of the war started by the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and the evolving threats in the region.

A two-page document published by the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, together with the National Security Council, begins with the background circumstances of the new doctrine.

“The October 7, 2023, attack compelled Israel to wage a fierce war. Through continuous combat—from Gaza to Yemen, from Lebanon to Iran—Israel warded off an imminent existential nuclear threat and removed the chokehold of the Iranian axis. The Government and the Security Cabinet made well-considered decisions, the IDF and security branches struck with immense force, and the civilian home front stood firm,” a translation of the document posted by the Prime Minister’s Office reads.

It notes the necessity for “an upgrade of fundamental principles ..., among them: giving priority to prevention and offense over containment and defense, including launching preemptive strikes to thwart evolving threats; strengthening home front defense against new threats; cementing Israel’s status as a regional power; building maximum independence in munitions; ensuring superiority in the most advanced technologies; and intensifying the fight against global waves of antisemitism. Concurrently, opportunities have been created for forging new alliances in our region and beyond.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Israel's National Security Doctrine to the Public:



"The October 7, 2023 attack compelled Israel to wage a fierce war. Through continuous combat – from Gaza to Yemen, from Lebanon to Iran – Israel warded off an imminent existential nuclear… pic.twitter.com/MjvX8sRZIY — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 18, 2026

The document lists 10 essential principles, first and foremost that the State of Israel must ensure military superiority against its enemies.

The doctrine also stresses the prevention of Israel’s adversaries acquiring nuclear weapons; the establishment of deterrence via the capacity to launch massive and precise firepower, including the disruption of military and civilian systems; halting cross-border invasions via security zones, home front protection and constant readiness for war; technological innovation and weapons manufacturing independence; and fighting anti-Zionist and antisemitic perceptions on the international stage.

The 10th principle highlights the importance of “the people’s spirit.” It articulates national unity around the ideas of Israel as the national state of the Jewish people, a democratic government, the willingness to fight toward decisive victory, the encouragement of independent thinking, settling the Land of Israel and cultivating the nation’s heritage, and tightening the connection with the Jewish communities of the Diaspora.

In addition, the document lists the central threats to the Jewish state, divided into two categories: weaponry and arenas.

Under “weaponry” appear nuclear bombs; domestic and external drones; precise missiles; cyber, AI and quantum threats; illegal arms within the country; unmanned underwater and aerial vehicles; and rapidly reproducible weapons are listed.

Under “arenas” are listed the so-called Axis of Resistance (Iran and its proxies); convergence of axes; terrorism; de-legitimization and boycotts imposed by allies; and Israel’s northern, eastern and western borders.

Netanyahu instructed the National Security Council to devise a new security strategy several months ago, according to Israel’s public broadcaster Kan.