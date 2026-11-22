For more than three decades, Taiwanese-American electrical engineer and businessman Jensen Huang led NVIDIA, overseeing its transformation from a graphics-chip manufacturer into one of the world’s most important technology companies. That 33-year tenure ended abruptly on Nov. 11, when NVIDIA’s board accepted his resignation amid reports of a personal relationship with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese intelligence asset, and growing scrutiny of the company’s compliance with U.S. chip export controls.

The immediate consequences were felt across financial markets. NVIDIA shares plunged approximately 14% at the opening of trading on Nov. 12 before recovering to close down 4.3%. In the interim, the company’s board appointed longtime chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim chief executive and began searching for a permanent successor.

For Israel, the turmoil inside NVIDIA may have profound implications. The company employs approximately 6,200 people in the country, where it maintains its largest operation outside the United States. It has become one of Israel’s most significant multinational technology investors, with extensive research and development operations, acquisitions of Israeli companies, and plans for a multibillion-shekel campus in the north. At the same time, Israeli-developed technologies have become deeply integrated into NVIDIA’s global computing infrastructure, making the relationship important to both sides.

The company crisis therefore raises questions not only about the future of NVIDIA’s Israeli workforce and investment commitments, but also about the consequences for Israeli economic growth, tax revenues and position within the global artificial-intelligence industry. The extent of that exposure will depend on how the company navigates its leadership transition, regulatory scrutiny and future strategic priorities.

The scandal

The scandal now facing NVIDIA began well before Huang’s departure. In 2024, the U.S. Commerce Department opened an investigation into Singapore-based Megaspeed International over suspected violations of American semiconductor export restrictions. The investigation focused on the possible diversion of advanced chips to unauthorized recipients, an issue of growing importance as Washington seeks to prevent China from expanding its artificial-intelligence capabilities.

According to a November 17 joint statement from the Departments of Justice and Commerce, investigators requested records from NVIDIA concerning its dealings with Megaspeed in May 2025. NVIDIA subsequently prohibited sales to the company, while American and Singaporean authorities conducted an on-site inspection and interviewed its CEO, Alice Huang. The Justice Department later assumed responsibility for the criminal investigation, which remains ongoing.

The subsequent revelations concerning Jensen Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang introduced a separate national-security dimension to the case. Beyond potential export-control violations, lawmakers have raised questions about whether Jensen Huang’s personal connections could have exposed sensitive corporate information to Chinese intelligence. On Nov. 5, the chairmen of three House committees requested a closed-door briefing from Jensen Huang concerning these concerns and NVIDIA’s security protocols.

Congressional scrutiny has since intensified. On Nov. 17, the committees announced that Huang and NVIDIA general counsel Tim Teter had agreed to transcribed interviews scheduled for Dec. 1 and 2. “We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” the chairmen stated.

The company has meanwhile moved to strengthen its internal oversight. On Nov. 17, NVIDIA established a permanent National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee, chaired by director Suzanne Nora Johnson, with responsibility for supervising national-security policies, trade compliance and export-control risks.

A mutually beneficial relationship

As NVIDIA responds to scrutiny in Washington, questions remain as to how the turmoil at NVIDIA’s headquarters could ripple through Israel’s technology sector, where the company has become a major employer and investor. The scale of Israel’s exposure to NVIDIA is the result of a major expansion of the company’s local operations over the past six years. The turning point came in April 2020, when NVIDIA completed its $7 billion acquisition of Mellanox Technologies, an Israeli semiconductor company specializing in high-performance networking equipment. Founded in 1999 and led by Eyal Waldman, Mellanox had become a major supplier of networking technologies used in supercomputers and data centers. Its acquisition brought approximately 2,500 employees into NVIDIA and established Israel as one of the company’s principal research and development centers.

Since then, NVIDIA’s Israeli workforce has more than doubled, with operations spanning Yokneam, Tel Aviv, Ra’anana, Tel Hai and Beersheva. The company has continued expanding its facilities, including opening a larger development center in Beersheva in July 2026 and securing additional office space near Yokneam. The expansion has also involved acquisitions of Israeli startups, including AI workload-management company Run:ai and AI optimization developer Deci in 2024, followed by the purchase of data-management startup Illumex in February 2026.

The most ambitious investment, however, is still ahead. In December 2025, NVIDIA announced plans for a multibillion-shekel research campus in Kiryat Tivon, near Haifa and its existing Yokneam operations. The planned development would occupy approximately 90 dunams (9 hectares, or 22.25 acres), with 160,000 square meters (1,722,225 square feet) of constructed space and capacity for up to 10,000 employees. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027, with initial occupancy expected in 2031. Although the projected capacity does not necessarily represent 10,000 additional jobs, the project could substantially expand high-tech employment and associated economic activity in northern Israel.

Huang had been personally associated with this expansion. Announcing the Kiryat Tivon development, he declared, “Israel is home to some of the world’s most brilliant technologists and has become NVIDIA’s second home.”

Together, these investments have made NVIDIA a significant source of skilled employment, research activity and capital investment in Israel, with additional effects on local suppliers and communities.

However, the relationship between NVIDIA and Israel runs in both directions. Beyond the company’s investments in the country, Israeli engineers have become central to NVIDIA’s technological success, particularly in the development of the advanced computing systems that power the global artificial-intelligence industry. “At this point, we have a virtuous cycle wherein the talent pool and tech ecosystem feed one another, generating a reliable stream of proficient researchers and engineers for the company to rely on,” Michael Debowy, a researcher at Taub Center for Social Policy Studies, told JNS

The importance of Israeli technology stems largely from the Mellanox acquisition. While NVIDIA’s powerful processors perform the calculations needed to train and operate AI systems, these processors must also communicate with one another at enormous speeds. Modern AI data centers contain thousands of interconnected chips, and their performance depends heavily on how efficiently information can move between them. Much of the networking technology that makes this possible is developed in Israel.

These technologies, including NVIDIA’s InfiniBand and Spectrum-X systems, have become essential components of the company’s AI infrastructure. Israeli engineers also contribute to the development of processors and security technologies. “The lion’s share of the networking division is based in Israel,” Gilad Shainer, NVIDIA’s senior vice president of supercomputing and networking, told Calcalist in November.

The commercial importance of this work has grown dramatically alongside the expansion of the AI industry. During NVIDIA’s Nov. 17 earnings call, Kress reported that the company’s networking business had generated more than $21 billion in quarterly revenue, accounting for approximately 18% of its total sales. Although this figure represents worldwide revenue rather than earnings generated exclusively in Israel, it demonstrates the enormous value of the technologies developed by NVIDIA’s Israeli teams.

Moreover, networking technology has become increasingly important to NVIDIA’s broader business strategy. Its new Vera Rubin computing platform combines advanced processors with high-speed networking systems, largely designed in Israel, to create integrated AI computing infrastructure. This approach has helped NVIDIA expand beyond manufacturing powerful chips into supplying the entire system needed to operate large AI data centers.

The scandal’s fallout

The company’s reliance on Israeli engineering provides some protection against the uncertainty currently rocking the company. Replacing established development teams whose expertise is deeply integrated into NVIDIA’s products would be difficult and potentially costly. However, while these commercial considerations support the continuation of existing operations, they offer less certainty regarding future investments. New hiring, acquisitions, and expansion projects remain subject to decisions by NVIDIA’s incoming leadership, leaving important questions about the company’s future commitments in Israel. Beyond these uncertainties, the waves currently rocking NVIDIA’s boat have already had an impact on Israel.

The most immediate financial impact has been felt through NVIDIA’s share price. Many employees receive part of their compensation in company stock, exposing them to fluctuations in its value. NVIDIA has already taken steps to address employee concerns. During a Nov. 18 companywide meeting, Kress announced that salary increases and additional stock awards would be brought forward to December.

Greater uncertainty surrounds future investment, particularly the planned Kiryat Tivon campus. Although no cancellation or postponement has been announced, the project’s construction timetable and eventual scale will provide an important indication of the new leadership’s commitment to further expansion in Israel. “In my opinion, delay to the Kiryat Tivon campus (or other changes to the project such as scaling down its projected size) would be the most consequential decision [for Israel] in the long term,” Debowy explained. “This is because once the infrastructure is established, that would inform all downstream decisions regarding hiring, development of new products, and the like,” he added.

The significance of these decisions extends beyond NVIDIA’s employees. NVIDIA’s Israeli activities are at such a scale that baseline economic growth and tax revenue figures can be significantly swayed by the company.

Israel’s GDP grew at an annualized rate of 8% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 4% after excluding overseas production, a category largely associated with NVIDIA. The company also reported paying $1.29 billion in Israeli income taxes, net of refunds, in its fiscal year ended January 2026. Furthermore, Leader Capital Markets chief economist Jonathan Katz estimates that Nvidia-linked activity will generate 10 billion–15 billion shekels (about $3 billion-$4.5 billion) in Israeli tax receipts in calendar 2026, roughly 2%–3% of projected total state tax revenue.

“Nvidia undoubtedly has an outsize importance in Israel’s current economic performance,” Debowy observed. “Indeed, much of the headline growth can be attributed to Nvidia. Public data suggests the company is responsible for the lion’s share of the gap between total growth and growth excluding production abroad,” he added.

The implications also extend to Israel’s wider technology sector. According to the Israel Innovation Authority’s 2026 report, high-tech accounted for 18.3% of Israeli GDP and 58% of exports in 2025, making developments in the global technology industry particularly consequential for the country.

The destabilization of a high-tech behemoth like NVIDIA is likely to have ripple effects across the sector. International companies including Intel, Apple and Applied Materials maintain substantial Israeli operations, while domestic firms such as Hailo, Tower Semiconductor and NextSilicon work in related semiconductor and computing markets. With NVIDIA supplying critical components to most of these companies, the fallout from the NVIDIA scandal will likely be felt in many of the peripheral companies making up Israel’s high-tech sector.

A further consideration is the growing importance of American technology restrictions. On Nov. 16, the U.S. Commerce Department introduced new rules governing remote access to advanced computing systems, reflecting Washington’s efforts to prevent China from circumventing semiconductor export controls in response to the scandal.

For Israeli companies operating within American technology supply chains, these restrictions add another regulatory consideration, although their effects will depend on individual business activities.

Ultimately, the NVIDIA scandal highlights both the opportunities and vulnerabilities created by Israel’s growing integration into the global technology industry. The company’s extensive investments and reliance on Israeli engineering have made the relationship enormously valuable to both sides, providing a strong commercial foundation that is unlikely to disappear simply because of a change in leadership.

Nevertheless, the controversy has demonstrated how developments within a single multinational corporation can introduce uncertainty into an important part of Israel’s economy. While there is currently little evidence of a significant reduction in NVIDIA’s Israeli operations, future investment decisions, regulatory changes and developments in the global AI market could have meaningful consequences for the country.