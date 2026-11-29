Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot met at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Sunday morning amid negotiations toward forming a government, a Yashar spokesperson confirmed to JNS.

The meeting started with a security briefing and continued with discussions of political issues.

On Saturday night, Netanyahu said he was willing to let Eisenkot serve first as prime minister of a national unity government under a rotation agreement, with Netanyahu serving as alternate prime minister at the start of the term.

He said that because his Likud party won the most seats in the Oct. 27 election, he “should lead the unity government, or at least be first in the rotation,” but that the “existential danger” facing the Jewish state required him to set that principle aside.

Netanyahu warned once again against a minority government backed by those he deems “supporters of terrorism,” referring to the predominantly Arab parties that secured 19 Knesset seats.

Eisenkot responded on Saturday evening that he was willing to seriously consider the offer in the next 24 hours, and invited Netanyahu and his team to conduct “genuine and accelerated negotiations” toward a unity government.

He also, however, disclosed that a detailed proposal was delivered to Netanyahu on Nov. 15 through a secret channel established between the negotiation teams. In it, Eisenkot said, his party made significant compromises before signing coalition agreements with other factions.

“As of this moment, we have received no response on these issues,” he said, adding that he intends to form a government in the “coming days” on the basic principles that he has laid out.

Bennett: ‘Now the burden of proof is on Netanyahu’

MK Yair Lapid, a former Israeli prime minister and No. 2 in former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party, on Saturday slammed Netanyahu’s proposal, describing it as “another transparent con by a serial fraudster who has cheated every partner and broken every agreement.”

He said that the “only way to test the proposal is to swear in a government led by Eisenkot, and only then can negotiations begin on the possibility of expanding it.”

Shortly after Lapid’s message, Bennett issued a statement saying that Netanyahu “made the right call” by letting Eisenkot take the premiership reins first.

“Now the burden of proof is on Netanyahu to show that this is a genuine intention, not lip service,” Bennett wrote. “We must not allow stalling or pointless discussions aimed at thwarting the formation of a government without him. Time is short,” he added.

He then said that a unity government must represent those who carry the mantle of military service, alluding to a coalition that will exclude the ultra-Orthodox parties.

נתניהו קיבל את ההחלטה הנכונה כשהודיע כי מוכן לממשלת אחדות בראשות איזנקוט תחילה, ממשלה על בסיס ברית המשרתים.



ליבת ממשלה כזו היא מפלגות המייצגות את הציבור הציוני המשרת.

לא נהיה תלויים במפלגות קצה לא ציוניות.

הציבור המשרת והעובד יקבל מחדש את ההובלה של מדינת ישראל מידיי מפלגות… — Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) November 28, 2026

Yair Golan, leader of The Democrats party, tweeted, “Enough with the stunts and tricks. Netanyahu lost [the election]. It is our duty to respect the will of the voters and form a government of change and salvation.”

Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen called Netanyahu’s proposal a “spin” whose aim is to thwart a change of government.

He said that time has come to fulfill the wishes of the democratic majority of Jews and Arabs alike “and remove Netanyahu this very week.”

נתניהו שוב ממחזר ספינים במטרה לסכל חילופי שלטון.



הרוב הדמוקרטי הכריע: יש להחליף את ממשלת הדמים וההפקרה הזאת.



הגיע הזמן לממש את הרצון המשותף של הציבור כולו, יהודים וערבים כאחד, ולהדיח את נתניהו עוד השבוע. pic.twitter.com/Fb14pygDJQ — Yousef Jabareen (@DrJabareen) November 28, 2026

In the Oct. 27 election, Jabareen’s Joint List won 11 Knesset seats while Mansour Abbas’s Islamist Ra’am party secured eight. Both recommended Eisenkot for prime minister during consultations with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Nov. 5.

Eisenkot’s initial 28-day mandate to forge Israel’s next government expires on Dec. 6. He can ask the president for a two-week extension.