The American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists wrote to Yehuda Kaploun, a rabbi and U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism at the State Department, urging the federal government to review the visa status of Calvin Robinson, a British cleric who is rector at St. Paul’s Church in Grand Rapids, Mich.

St. Paul’s which was founded in the 19th century as part of the Episcopal Church, seceded from that church in 1980 and after subsequently joining the Anglican Catholic Church, it voted to leave that body too in 2025. It is now part of the Christian Episcopal Church, according to its website.

Robinson, who joined the church as priest-in-charge in 2024 and became rector in 2025, has advocated for “driving out the Jews” from the United States.

JNS viewed the letter that the Jewish legal association sent to Kaploun. “Robinson’s remarks betray not only a disturbing hostility toward Jews but a breathtaking ignorance of American history and the principles upon which this republic was founded,” states the letter, which Robert Garson, president of the association, signed.

Garson has represented U.S. President Donald Trump in litigation and was appointed by Trump to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council.

“His vision is not merely antisemitic. It is fundamentally un-American,” the letter states.

On Nov. 13, Robinson was a guest on the podcast of white nationalist Joe Enders. “We can talk about mass deportation of Mohammedans,” meaning Muslims, “and other peoples that are contradictory to our own way of life in Christendom, but we can’t discuss it in terms of the Jews,” Robinson said on the podcast. “I think driving out the Jews is the answer.”

In the letter, Garson wrote at length about the long history of Jewish contributions to the United States and to the country’s early roots in Judaism and the importance that George Washington placed on religious freedom.

“There is something particularly absurd about a British cleric telling American Jews that they do not belong in a country where their communal roots were established before Jews were once again permitted to worship openly,” Garson wrote.

“American Jews need no instruction from Calvin Robinson on what it means to be American,” he wrote. “Their contribution to this nation is written into its founding, its defense, its institutions and its achievements.”

Garson urged the State Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to review Robinson’s immigration status and “determine whether grounds exist” under U.S. law to revoke his visa for his “advocacy for the collective exclusion of an entire community of American citizens.”

On Jan. 30, 2025, Anglican Catholic Church stated that it revoked Robinson’s licence to serve as a priest within the church. “A more detailed statement is required in light of the confusion and misinformation that has followed, much of it encouraged by Robinson on social media,” the church said.

“Robinson was alleged to have made statements that were antiemitic, or in sympathy with antisemitic groups,” the church said at the time. “Archbishop Haverland notified Bishop Fodor that any further provocation would result in the loss of Robinson’s license. This was communicated to Robinson, and he in writing disavowed any antisemitism.”

“Instead, he deliberately acted as a provocateur, as he has continued to do, in order to ‘troll’ political liberals” in “his own characterization,” it said. “Robinson demonstrated repeatedly that he lacks the temperament and prudence needed in a parish priest.”

Robinson has said that “there are too many perverted Jews running society” and that “we see the porn industry run by Jews. We see Hollywood run by Jews. We see the music industry run by Jews”

He has also engaged in Holocaust denial and wrote earlier this year that “it is the Jews. It has always been the Jews. Not all of them, but always them.”