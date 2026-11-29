U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr said on Friday that NBC decided to take down an ad, which he said is “widely described as antisemitic,” that was broadcast during the “Saturday Night Live” Thanksgiving special last week.

NBC says they’re now pulling this ad, widely described as antisemitic, from the public airwaves and will no longer be broadcasting it. https://t.co/Resx59wSQ7 — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 28, 2026

Senior management in the television network was unaware of the advertisement until after it aired, a source told The Hollywood Reporter.

NBCUniversal, the global media conglomerate, will review NBC’s advertising approval process to prevent similar incidents, the report said.

The 30-second ad, titled “Every Three Seconds,” depicts a young girl saving money throughout the year for a $400 bicycle. It then abruptly cuts to a visual of an amputated Palestinian girl standing on crutches amid rubble. The narrator states in the background, “Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to Israel to do this.”

The name of a website calling to stop U.S. funding for Israel subsequently appears on the screen.

The ad was sponsored by the anti-Israel Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) Policy Project, according to The Hill.

NEW AD: Airing nationally tonight during Saturday Night Live’s Thanksgiving special, our new ad informs Americans where their tax dollars are going.



Right now, President Trump is finalizing a long-term weapons giveaway to Israel that Israeli media reports will cost US taxpayers… https://t.co/NIgufEoOd9 pic.twitter.com/1Jn84wrQXw — IMEU Policy Project (@imeupolicy) November 25, 2026

Margaret DeReus, the nonprofit’s executive director, told news website Semafor on Nov. 25, a day before the ad was broadcast, “We are airing this ad because the American people deserve to know where their money is going. The vast majority of Americans are unaware that President Trump is reportedly on the verge of signing another long-term weapons giveaway to Israel. With this ad, we’re trying to change that.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, called the decision to air the advertisement “indefensible.”

He said it “blatantly demonizes the Jewish state and makes false claims about the use of American taxpayer dollars,” adding that there is no rationale “to justify fanning the flames” amid a wave of growing antisemitism.

In a Facebook statement, B’nai B’rith International denounced NBC over the ad, saying its “one-sided story that blames the Jewish state, and by extension Jews everywhere, is disgusting.”

The Jewish service organization demanded an explanation from the American television network. “How did this ad meet its standards? Who approved it? And what will NBC do to make sure it never happens again? We call on NBC and Comcast to stand against hate instead of profiting from it,” the post read.

Jim Berk, CEO of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, said in a statement that “By manipulating emotion and stripping it of context, this ad seeks to become a catalyst for hostility.”

Berk continued, “Turning children’s suffering into a prop for political theater is an unacceptable manipulation. ... In collapsing a complex foreign policy into a single, emotionally charged image, [the ad] erases the deeper realities, including the imperative to protect Israeli lives and the very existence of the country itself.”

The CEO urged NBCUniversal to conduct a thorough review of its advertisement approvals, “Otherwise, you invite the FCC and other authorities to investigate and mandate that you do so.”

In an era when polarization threatens to unravel the fabric of our society, we need a public conversation that prizes discernment over scapegoating. The answer to speech that unsettles us is not silence, but more speech, rooted in knowledge, context, and the hard lessons of… — Simon Wiesenthal Center (@simonwiesenthal) November 26, 2026

Huckabee ‘not certain’ US military aid to Israel to end in 2026

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said in an interview released on Nov. 24 that he was “not certain” that U.S. military aid to the Jewish state will end this year, as Trump has announced earlier this month.

The memorandum of understanding governing the assistance “is supposed to continue for two more years,” Huckabee told Hadas Lorber, head of the Advanced Technologies and National Security Program at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies.

Under the 10-year memorandum of understanding signed during the Obama administration, Israel has received $3.8 billion a year in military aid since the U.S. federal government’s 2019 fiscal year. It is due to keep receiving it through the 2028 fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30, 2028.

However, Trump said on Nov. 3 that he had agreed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cut off U.S. military aid by the end of 2026.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said separately that Trump wants the Foreign Military Financing portion of Washington’s aid to Israel to end “as soon as possible.”