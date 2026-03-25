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Nine wounded by Iranian cluster munitions in Bnei Brak

The missile assault was the 12th in a series of 13 salvos fired at the Jewish state throughout the day

Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff

Nine wounded by Iranian cluster munitions in Bnei Brak

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Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where an Iranian attack caused damage in Bnei Brak, central Israel, March 24, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where an Iranian attack caused damage in Bnei Brak, central Israel, March 24, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Nine people, most of them children, sustained injuries of varying degrees when Iranian cluster munition fell in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak on Tuesday night.

The Magen David Adom emergency response group said its medics evacuated to local hospitals “a 23-year-old man in moderate condition with shrapnel wounds and eight injured in good condition with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds, including six children.”

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that rescue forces of its Home Front Command branch were dispatched to “sites in the central region where reports of impacts have been received.”

Other submunitions hit the central Israeli cities Petah Tikvah, Givat Shmuel and Rosh HaAyin, causing damage but no injuries, rescue services stated.

Tuesday night’s missile assault was the 12th in a series of 13 salvos fired at the Jewish state throughout the day. At least nine people, including two infants, were wounded in strikes targeting central and southern Israel.

Israel’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday morning that 5,045 people had been evacuated to hospitals since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

As of 7 a.m., 120 remained hospitalized—12 in serious condition, 27 in satisfactory and 79 in good condition, with one under medical evaluation, according to the ministry.

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