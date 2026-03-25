No injuries reported after Iranian missile barrages hit in central Israel

Several waves of Iranian missile attacks damaged at least seven sites across central Israel and the Sharon coastal plain on Wednesday morning, with no injuries reported.

Rescue forces were dispatched to several impact sites in the Sharon region, including a reported impact in the Caesarea area. Smoke was also seen rising near Hadera.

שיגורים מאיראן למרכז ולשרון: צוותי מד"א יצאו לסרוק ב-7 זירות בארץ, לא דווח על נפגעים



(אורלי אלקלעי) pic.twitter.com/zxiUAynrwr — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 25, 2026

“At this stage, no reports of casualties have been received,” the Magen David Adom medical emergency response group stated.

“MDA teams have gone out to treat several people who were injured on their way to shelters, as well as those suffering from anxiety,” it added. “Updates as required.”

The Israel Electric Corporation clarified that no damage was caused to its infrastructure, writing on X, “in light of the many inquiries” it received, in response to unverified reports.

Following the barrages, Jerusalem temporarily closed its airspace, Channel 12 News reported. Aircraft en route to land at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv were ordered to turn back over the sea, and an Arkia flight reportedly made three unsuccessful landing attempts.

On Tuesday night, nine people, most of them children, were injured—ranging from light to moderate wounds—when an Iranian cluster munition struck Bnei Brak.

Magen David Adom said its medics evacuated to local hospitals “a 23-year-old man in moderate condition with shrapnel wounds and eight injured in good condition with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds, including six children.”