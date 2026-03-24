Over 3,000 targets hit in Iran since start of ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ against Islamic Republic

The Israel Defense Forces has struck over 3,000 targets since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” against Iran, hitting “terror regime’s core systems and capabilities,” the military said on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the IDF carried out a wave of airstrikes on regime targets, targeting key Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sites, including its “main security headquarters.”

An additional wave of IAF strikes overnight Monday hit more than 50 targets, including ballistic missile storage and launch sites, it said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he had spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump about a potential deal with Iran, as Israeli airstrikes continued.

“Earlier today, I spoke with our friend, President Trump,” Netanyahu said in Hebrew, adding that Trump sees an opportunity to “leverage the tremendous achievements we have reached alongside the U.S. military to realize the goals of the war through an agreement.”

Netanyahu said Israel was “smashing” Tehran’s missile and nuclear programs while continuing strikes against Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

He noted that the Jewish state “eliminated two more nuclear scientists” in recent days and vowed Israel “will safeguard our vital interests under all circumstances.”

The statement came after Trump said he had ordered a five-day pause on U.S. military strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure following negotiations with Iran.