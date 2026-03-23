Netanyahu, Trump discuss potential deal with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump about a potential deal with Iran, as Israeli airstrikes continue in Iran and Lebanon.

“Earlier today, I spoke with our friend, President Trump,” Netanyahu said in Hebrew, adding that Trump sees an opportunity to “leverage the tremendous achievements we have reached alongside the U.S. military to realize the goals of the war through an agreement.”

Netanyahu said Israel is “smashing” Iran’s missile and nuclear programs while continuing strikes against Hezbollah.

He noted that Israel “eliminated two more nuclear scientists” in recent days and vowed Israel “will safeguard our vital interests under all circumstances.”

The statement comes after Trump said he ordered a five-day pause on military strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure.