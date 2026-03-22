Over 4,500 injured in Israel since start of ‘Operation Roaring Lion’

A total of 4,564 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” against Iran on Feb. 28, Israel’s Health Ministry said on Sunday morning.

As of 7 a.m., 124 remained hospitalized—one in critical, 13 in serious, 26 in moderate and 84 in good condition, according to the ministry.

Over the past 24 hours, hospitals received newly 300 newly injured people. Eight were listed as being in serious condition, 29 were moderately wounded and 256 sustained light injuries, with one under medical evaluation.

Iranian ballistic missiles struck the southern Israeli cities of Dimona and Arad on Saturday night, injuring 115, including 12 with serious injuries.

On Sunday morning, one person was killed when the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon targeted Israel’s Galilee Panhandle.

After speaking with the mayors of Dimona, Arad and Rishon Letzion—where an Iranian cluster munition damaged eight sites, including a closed kindergarten, without causing injuries—Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night reiterated the importance of entering bomb shelters in accordance with the instructions of the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command.

“We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts,” said Netanyahu, calling it “a very difficult evening in the campaign for our future.”