Phone message calling to download ‘shelter app’ is a scam, Israel warns

SMS messages that impersonate official notifications from the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command have been circulating since early morning, the Command stated on X on Thursday.

The messages contain malicious links to download an application supposedly intended “for staying in bomb shelters,” the tweet read in Hebrew.

The IDF warned that such links may be used to steal personal information or identification details, or cause damage to the user’s device.

It stressed that the Home Front Command does not distribute links to download applications via SMS messages and urged Israelis to stay alert against malicious hacking attempts.

Applications should only be downloaded from official app stores and in case of any doubt, the public should rely only on official information, the Command added.

The statement did not mention who is behind the cyberattack.

Israel has been at war with Iran for the past 19 days. Citizens nationwide have been entering protected spaces and bomb shelters due to missiles launched from Iran and Lebanon by Iran’s armed forces and Hezbollah respectively.