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News   Israel News

Seven IDF troops sustain light injuries in Lebanon, northern Israel

“The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospitals and their families were notified,” the Israel Defense Forces stated.

Mar. 23, 2026
JNS Staff

Seven IDF troops sustain light injuries in Lebanon, northern Israel

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IDF in Lebanon
Israeli soldiers on patrol in Southern Lebanon, November 2024. Credit: IDF.

Seven Israel Defense Forces soldiers were lightly injured on Sunday in three separate incidents in Lebanon and on the Jewish state’s northern border, the military confirmed in a statement to JNS on Monday morning.

In one incident in Southern Lebanon, four troops were hurt as a result of a “safety accident,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said. In another incident, a soldier was lightly injured from a drone that impacted near troops operating in Lebanon’s south, according to the statement.

In addition, two soldiers were lightly wounded in a “work accident” in northern Israel.

“The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospitals and their families were notified,” the IDF stated.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist group began firing rockets and drones at Israel on March 2, after the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Feb. 28 in the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury.”

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered IDF troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

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JNS Staff
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