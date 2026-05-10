Scoop: In ‘sad oversight’ for Orthodox invitees, White House hosting Jewish American Heritage Month celebration during Shabbat
“It’s a rare misstep from the Trump administration that is usually better about including Orthodox Jews at their events,” an invitee told JNS.
The White House plans to hold a Jewish American Heritage Month celebration, part of a “national Sabbath” for which U.S. President Donald Trump called, before nightfall on an upcoming Saturday, according to multiple copies of the invite that JNS viewed.
The event is slated for the Indian Treaty Room, part of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, per the invite.
“This Shabbat is part of an initiative to promote Sabbath observance,” one invitee, who asked not to be named, told JNS. “It’s a sad oversight that attending this event would cause someone to violate it.” (JNS sought comment from the White House.)
“It’s a rare misstep from the Trump administration that is usually better about including Orthodox Jews at their events,” the invitee said.