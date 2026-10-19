Ten suspects arrested after photographer, diplomats assault incidents in Samaria

Israeli authorities early Monday arrested 10 suspects in connection to the suspected assaults of a journalist and foreign diplomats in separate incidents over the weekend in the Binyamin region of Samaria, the Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Officers of the Judea and Samaria Police District, the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet), Border Police and Rakia (the drone unit of the Israel Police) carried out “Operation Olive Leaf” as part of the ongoing investigation.

During the operation, items linking the suspects to the alleged offenses were seized, and several vehicles were confiscated, the police said.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the reported acts of violence, violating a military commander’s order declaring a closed military zone, and illegal construction, according to police.

They were transferred for questioning by the Judea and Samaria District Central Investigations Unit and various police stations in the Samaria region. Following questioning, and subject to the findings of the investigation, they will be brought before a court for a hearing, the police continued.

Since the violent incidents over the weekend were reported, “we have been working to collect evidence and witness statements and establish an evidentiary basis that will enable those responsible to be brought to justice,” the police quoted Judea and Samaria District head Deputy Commissioner Moshe Pinchi as saying.

Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levi said in a statement, “The law in Judea and Samaria applies to everyone, regardless of identity or affiliation. The Israel Police is committed to professional, equal and impartial law enforcement, based on evidence and in accordance with the law.”

He stressed, “At the same time, a distinction must be made between responsibility for preventing incidents in the field and responsibility for investigating and enforcing the law after they occur. We will continue to coordinate with all security agencies to strengthen security and the rule of law and ensure that anyone found to have violated the law is brought to justice.”

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee reacted to the police statement on Monday morning, describing it as a “very positive development.”

A very positive development in finding & punishing those who severely attacked and beat Heidi Levine an unarmed journalist with @wapo https://t.co/C79NKkovKf — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 19, 2026

The American diplomat had previously called the attack on the journalist “vicious and cowardly.” He emphasized that she is a U.S. citizen and that those who attacked an unarmed reporter “should spend years in prison.”

Heidi Levine, photojournalist for @wapo suffered serious injuries from vicious & cowardly attack. Heidi is US Citizen, clear ID as journalist. Details of who under investigation, but those who attacked unarmed reporter should spend YRS in prison. We have called for a full… — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 17, 2026

מבצע "עלה של זית" במספר מוקדים באזור בנימין, בעקבות אירועי האלימות במהלך סוף השבוע החולף - 10 חשודים נעצרו לפנות בוקר והועברו לחקירה



בעקבות אירועי האלימות במהלך סוף השבוע החולף באזור בנימין, ובהם בין היתר תקיפת אשת תקשורת זרה וחשד לתקיפת דיפלומטים זרים בטייבה, בוצע לפנות בוקר… pic.twitter.com/9nisRQblsh — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) October 19, 2026

On Saturday, a European delegation visited the area of the Palestinian town of Taybeh, northeast of Ramallah and in the Binyamin region of Samaria, without coordinating the trip in advance with the Israel Defense Forces. The diplomats allegedly came under attack by masked Israelis.

Following the incident, the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem urged caution before drawing conclusions, saying that “Any violence against diplomats is unacceptable. The more serious the accusation, the greater the demand for compelling evidence.”

The PMO added that recent reports of violent incidents across Judea and Samaria come amid concerns about a coordinated campaign to smear Israel and the Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria during the annual olive harvest, relying on sensational headlines before the full facts emerge.”

On Friday, Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine, 63, was allegedly attacked by rioters in the Binyamin region.

As a result of the assault, she underwent surgery to her hand at Rabin Medical Center in Petach Tikvah.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday spoke over the phone with her, condemning the attackers and wishing her a speedy recovery.

“This weighed heavily on my conscience throughout Shabbat, and I express my deep sorrow and apologize for what you went through. The despicable behavior of the perpetrators of this attack does not represent the citizens or the values of the State of Israel,” he said in a statement recounting the conversation.