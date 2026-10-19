More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Ten suspects arrested after photographer, diplomats assault incidents in Samaria

“The Israel Police is committed to professional, equal, and impartial law enforcement,” said Commissioner Daniel Levi.

JNS Staff
American photojournalist Heidi Levine receives medical treatment at a hospital in the Palestinian city of Ramallah after allegedly being injured in an attack by Israeli rioters near Ramallah, on Oct. 16, 2026. Photo by Flash90.
American photojournalist Heidi Levine receives medical treatment at a hospital in Ramallah, Samaria, after allegedly being injured by Israeli rioters in a nearby village on Oct. 16, 2026. Credit: Flash90.
(Oct. 19, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli authorities early Monday arrested 10 suspects in connection to the suspected assaults of a journalist and foreign diplomats in separate incidents over the weekend in the Binyamin region of Samaria, the Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Officers of the Judea and Samaria Police District, the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet), Border Police and Rakia (the drone unit of the Israel Police) carried out “Operation Olive Leaf” as part of the ongoing investigation.

During the operation, items linking the suspects to the alleged offenses were seized, and several vehicles were confiscated, the police said.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the reported acts of violence, violating a military commander’s order declaring a closed military zone, and illegal construction, according to police.

They were transferred for questioning by the Judea and Samaria District Central Investigations Unit and various police stations in the Samaria region. Following questioning, and subject to the findings of the investigation, they will be brought before a court for a hearing, the police continued.

Since the violent incidents over the weekend were reported, “we have been working to collect evidence and witness statements and establish an evidentiary basis that will enable those responsible to be brought to justice,” the police quoted Judea and Samaria District head Deputy Commissioner Moshe Pinchi as saying.

Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levi said in a statement, “The law in Judea and Samaria applies to everyone, regardless of identity or affiliation. The Israel Police is committed to professional, equal and impartial law enforcement, based on evidence and in accordance with the law.”

He stressed, “At the same time, a distinction must be made between responsibility for preventing incidents in the field and responsibility for investigating and enforcing the law after they occur. We will continue to coordinate with all security agencies to strengthen security and the rule of law and ensure that anyone found to have violated the law is brought to justice.”

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee reacted to the police statement on Monday morning, describing it as a “very positive development.”

The American diplomat had previously called the attack on the journalist “vicious and cowardly.” He emphasized that she is a U.S. citizen and that those who attacked an unarmed reporter “should spend years in prison.”

On Saturday, a European delegation visited the area of the Palestinian town of Taybeh, northeast of Ramallah and in the Binyamin region of Samaria, without coordinating the trip in advance with the Israel Defense Forces. The diplomats allegedly came under attack by masked Israelis.

Following the incident, the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem urged caution before drawing conclusions, saying that “Any violence against diplomats is unacceptable. The more serious the accusation, the greater the demand for compelling evidence.”

The PMO added that recent reports of violent incidents across Judea and Samaria come amid concerns about a coordinated campaign to smear Israel and the Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria during the annual olive harvest, relying on sensational headlines before the full facts emerge.”

On Friday, Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine, 63, was allegedly attacked by rioters in the Binyamin region.

As a result of the assault, she underwent surgery to her hand at Rabin Medical Center in Petach Tikvah.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday spoke over the phone with her, condemning the attackers and wishing her a speedy recovery.

“This weighed heavily on my conscience throughout Shabbat, and I express my deep sorrow and apologize for what you went through. The despicable behavior of the perpetrators of this attack does not represent the citizens or the values of the State of Israel,” he said in a statement recounting the conversation.

Judea and Samaria
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Trump, Netanyahu
CEO and Jerusalem Bureau Chief
How Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu could change Israel’s electoral map
The U.S. president’s backing may influence more voters than conventional analysis assumes.
October 18, 2026 01:38 PM
Alex Traiman
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee speaks at the inaugural Judea Conference, in the ancient Susya synagogue, Oct. 18, 2026. Credit: Josh Hasten
Israel News
Huckabee highlights Jewish connection to the land during Susya visit
At the inaugural Judea Conference, the ambassador pointed to the region’s biblical roots and unveiled an ancient stone from Susya’s synagogue.
October 19, 2026 05:13 AM
Josh Hasten
The aftermath of the ransacking of a synagogue in Paris, France on Oct. 17, 2026. Photo courtesy of C.H.A.R.
World News
Paris synagogue ransacked amid riots
There were no indications at the scene of the 19th Arrondissement incident that it was an antisemitic attack, a leader of French Jews said.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
A view of the former offices of UNRWA in Jerusalem after they were demolished by Israeli authorities following legislation passed by the Knesset, Jan. 21, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Work begins to convert former UNRWA HQ into IDF site
The compound will house an IDF recruitment office and museum, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Arieh King said.
Oct. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
05:22
IDF: Hamas plotted to place bombs near Gaza camps to ‘confuse the enemy’
05:02
Hadassah expands internationally with medical center in Cyprus
04:41
IRGC threatens to turn Israel into ‘scorched earth’
04:21
Elbit wins $235 million rocket, launcher contract for European customer
04:01
BBC AI specialist defended Hamas, served prison term, ‘Telegraph’ reports
03:40
Ben-Gvir: Police cracking down on mosque noise nationwide
03:21
Israeli envoy to JNS: Dutch-Israeli ties at ‘lowest point’ amid rising antisemitism
02:59
Huckabee opens first international Judea Conference in Hebron Hills
02:39
After Trump threat, Araghchi warns Iran has unfinished business
02:19
Israeli FM Sa’ar thanks Sen. Rick Scott for ‘opposing the boycott movement’
01:59
10 arrested in Samaria after attacks on diplomats, journalist
01:44
Gaza: IDF slays three Hamas terrorists
01:27
US missions across Mideast warn of Iranian threats, Houthi escalation
01:08
Katz welcomes Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu
14:14
Netanyahu: Only he, Trump can ‘eliminate Iranian threat’
14:10
Netanyahu thanks Trump for ‘extraordinary endorsement’
14:09
Herzog marks 40 years since IAF navigator Ron Arad was taken captive in Lebanon
13:33
Senior Israeli official to JNS following endorsement: ‘Trump and Netanyahu are an epic tag team’
13:08
Israel marks Aliyah Day, honoring Jewish immigrants’ contributions
12:52
Trump endorses Netanyahu for re-election
12:07
Key section of improved Route 60 opens between Judea and Jerusalem
11:06
KKL-JNF advances security, firefighting plan for Israeli communities
10:05
John Paulson pledges record $250 million to Hebrew University
08:44
French Jewish leader calls on government to declare emergency
08:23
EU takes ‘positive note’ of Israeli condemnations of Judea, Samaria violence
08:03
Israel says Hamas extortion of Gaza merchants threatens ceasefire aid deliveries
07:45
IDF warns Gazans not to approach Yellow Line
07:25
Herzog to visit Hungary for diplomatic talks, Jewish leadership conference
07:05
Egypt pledges support for Saudi Arabia following Houthi attacks
06:44
Iranian parliament approves new defense minister
06:25
Work begins to convert former UNRWA HQ into IDF site
05:55
Border Police arrest five Palestinians near Jerusalem
05:32
Top Iranian official: New war plan ‘more devastating’ than past rounds
05:12
Tyson legal team slams Supreme over Israeli-Palestinian flag swap
04:55
Netanyahu: Only way to end Iran threat is to ‘get rid of this regime’
04:31
Dummy bomb found in Samaria with ‘Nukhba Battalion’ flag
04:11
Lebanese president seeks French help to prevent security vacuum after UNIFIL mandate ends
03:49
Herzog wishes Israeli students success as academic year begins
03:31
Netanyahu’s goals for Trump’s last two years: end Iran threat, expand Abraham Accords
03:10
Rubio urges Israel to crack down on Judea, Samaria violence
02:49
Katz threatens strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure
02:29
Ambassador Leiter’s son breathing on his own, still in coma
02:09
Italy expands Gaza flotilla probe to Israeli defense minister, IDF chief
01:50
Chikli: Civil war has begun in France, ‘I wish France victory over barbarism’
01:30
Israel marks 40 years since Ron Arad was taken captive in Lebanon
01:18
Herzog denounces attack on ‘Washington Post’ photographer
08:52
‘Rise up Adolf': Croatian soccer fans chant about Auschwitz
08:51
40 rabbis from Florida endorse Donalds for governor
08:16
IDF slays two terrorists who helped smuggle weapons into Gaza
07:45
Gazan merchants being taxed, threatened as private sector goods delivery halted, Israel says
More Updates
JNS TV
Members of Katzrin’s emergency response squad train with Israeli soldiers during a joint military exercise by the IDF’s 210th Golan Division in Katzrin, Golan Heights, Sept. 2, 2026. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
JNS TV / Judeacation
Netanyahu warns Palestinian Authority forces could turn weapons on Israeli troops
October 19, 2026 05:22 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The food war is upon us
Ben Cohen
Joseph Milstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Same insinuations, same Tucker Carlson
Joseph Milstein