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News   Israel News

‘The distinction between a drone and a bird can be very small’

Military investigators concluded that mysterious object seen over Western Galilee village was likely a balloon.

Yaakov Lappin
View of the Bedouin village of Arab al-Aramshe in the Western Galilee, April 25, 2015. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
A view of the Bedouin village of Arab al-Aramshe in the Western Galilee, April 25, 2015. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
(Oct. 17, 2026 / JNS)

An unidentified object that triggered sirens in the Western Galilee village of Arab al-Aramshe on Oct. 10 was not a drone, the IDF stated on Oct. 13, following a review of the incident that sparked rumors of UFOs in the skies of northern Israel.

“Following an in-depth inquiry conducted by the IDF, the preliminary assessment is that the object was most likely a balloon-like object or a device that floats using hot air,” the IDF Spokesperson Unit stated. “At this stage, it is not possible to determine its origin or purpose with certainty. It can be established that the object was not a drone or UAV, and it may have been a harmless object that drifted into Israeli territory.”

The incident began around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, when hostile aircraft infiltration sirens sounded in Arab al-Aramshe, an Israeli Bedouin community near the Lebanese border.

“The object was identified by Air Force surveillance and detection systems, which tracked it and directed forces on the ground as they responded to the incident,” the spokesperson said. “At the same time, as is standard procedure in such incidents, defensive measures in communities were reinforced, including the local defense squads, until all relevant checks are completed. As of this time, the object has not yet been located, and there have been no changes to [IDF] Home Front Command instructions.”

Military trackers and combatants carried out roughly 12 hours of extensive ground searches in the area following the intrusion, conclusively ruling out a paraglider or a terrorist infiltration into Israeli territory while continuing to investigate the radar echoes behind the alert, the IDF stated.

The Arab al-Aramshe episode was not an isolated event. On the day after the sirens sounded, the IDF said it fired an interceptor at a separate suspicious aerial target over Southern Lebanon, though no sirens were activated in that case, in line with standing policy, and the results of that interception were still under review. Addressing what it described as a recent increase in reports of false detections and interceptions, the military said classifying small targets quickly is a process guided by safety priorities.

Smaller targets

Tal Inbar, a senior research fellow at the Alexandria, Va.-based Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance nonprofit and an expert on missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and space capabilities, told JNS on Thursday that distinguishing between smaller targets remains a challenge.

The IDF for its part said that “throughout the war, the Air Force has been engaged in detecting and intercepting threats across multiple fronts, with the safety of civilians and forces deployed deep in the field as its foremost priority.”

The spokesperson continued, “The distinction between a drone and a bird can be very small. Therefore, no risks are taken, and once a threat is identified, a rapid process is initiated to intercept the target.

The spokesperson added that “the IDF continues to conduct searches throughout the area, both in the air and on the ground, while continuously examining its detection systems to improve identification capabilities and draw lessons from operational incidents of this kind.”

Distinguishing genuine threats from background clutter in a crowded sky is something that all modern air defenders must grapple with.

In September 2025, following a Houthi drone strike on Ramon Airport, near Eilat in southern Israel, air defense experts noted that the biggest challenge with dealing with drones is detection, identification and classification as a hostile or harmless object.

That failure of classification, rather than interception, is what could allow dangerous threats into a country’s air space, hence classification must be conducted within seconds.

Along the northern border, Hezbollah’s use of small, slow-moving, first-person-view drones has repeatedly tested Israeli detection networks. UAVs must be distinguished from helicopters. While most of Hezbollah’s drones were intercepted, deadly exceptions include the Oct. 13, 2024, Hezbollah drone attack on a Golani Brigade training base near Binyamina, which killed four soldiers.

Israel has leaned heavily on its layered air-defense architecture, including Iron Dome, to counter this threat, while also fielding newer tools designed specifically for small, slow targets. The Defense Ministry announced on May 28, 2025, that the Israeli Air Force had carried out its first successful battlefield interceptions using laser weapons. Those early prototypes did not include Iron Beam, the dedicated laser system meant to complement Iron Dome at the lower tier of Israel’s defenses; Iron Beam, codenamed “Or Eitan” in Hebrew, was formally delivered to the Israeli Air Force on Dec. 28, 2025, becoming the world’s first operational high-energy laser air-defense system.

Defense and Security
Yaakov Lappin
Yaakov Lappin Yaakov Lappin
Yaakov Lappin is an Israel-based military affairs correspondent and analyst. He is the in-house analyst at the Miryam Institute; a research associate at the Alma Research and Education Center; and a research associate at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at Bar-Ilan University. He is a frequent guest commentator on international television news networks, including Sky News and i24 News. Lappin is the author of Virtual Caliphate: Exposing the Islamist State on the Internet. Follow him at: www.patreon.com/yaakovlappin.
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