Two suspects caught after attempted infiltration of Binyamin farm

Two Palestinians were apprehended on Monday morning after allegedly attempting to infiltrate Ram Farm near Ma’ale Levona in Samaria, the Binyamin Regional Council said.

According to the council, the farm owner initiated a suspect-arrest procedure and apprehended one suspect. The second fled into a nearby valley but was caught following a pursuit involving Israel Defense Forces troops and local security personnel. Authorities are investigating a possible terrorist motive.

The IDF did not immediately respond to a JNS request for comment.