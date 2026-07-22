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News   Israel News

US embassy warns Americans in Israel of organized crime violence after attacks

The security alert follows a series of grenade attacks targeting businesses and homes in central Israel, including Japanika sushi restaurants, amid a suspected crime-family feud.

Mike Wagenheim
A view of a Japanika restaurant branch owned by businessman Barak Abramov, damaged in a shooting in the coastal city of Herzliya on July 14, 2026. Photo by Tal Gal/Flash90.
A view of a Japanika restaurant branch owned by businessman Barak Abramov, damaged in a shooting in the coastal city of Herzliya on July 14, 2026. Photo by Tal Gal/Flash90.
(July 22, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem issued a warning on Wednesday advising American citizens in Israel of increased violence linked to organized crime activity, primarily affecting areas of Tel Aviv, Jaffa and Herzliya.

The security alert said recent attacks have included hand grenades or stun grenades thrown at private residences, vehicles and businesses, often by assailants riding motorcycles.

“Stay alert, especially in commercial areas during evening and overnight hours,” the embassy advised. “Avoid locations with police activity and follow instructions from local authorities.”

Such warnings are generally issued in Israel in conjunction with terror attacks or active international conflicts.

The warning comes after a series of grenade and shooting attacks across central Israel, many targeting branches of the Japanika sushi chain. Two residential buildings in central Israel were also targeted with grenades this week.

Additional Israeli police patrols have been deployed near restaurant locations as authorities investigate the attacks.

Police suspect the violence is linked to an escalating feud between the Jarushi and Musli organized crime families. Yossi Musli, identified by Israeli authorities as a senior figure in the Musli crime organization, was recently arrested in connection with the attacks but later released to house arrest along with three other suspects.

Defense and Security
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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