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Trump: US to bomb Iranian bridge or power plant for every ship attacked in Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. president issued the warning as he prepared to attend the dignified transfer of four U.S. service members recently killed in the conflict with Iran.

Mike Wagenheim
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in an interview with Trey Yingst of Fox News, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., July 14, 2026. Credit: Joyce Boghosian/White House.
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in an interview with Trey Yingst of Fox News, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., July 14, 2026. Credit: Joyce Boghosian/White House.
(July 22, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to strike critical Iranian infrastructure should the Islamic Republic continue to target vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

“From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by missile, rocket, drone or another device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy one bridge or power plant, including those located next to, or in, the capital city of Tehran,” Trump wrote.

The warning came as Washington and Tehran exchanged increasingly sharp threats following 11 consecutive days of U.S. strikes on Iran. Iranian state media reported fresh U.S. attacks overnight on Tuesday on targets in western and southern Iran.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said the United States was preparing to strike Pickaxe Mountain, a heavily fortified underground site near Natanz that Western officials suspect is linked to Iran’s nuclear program.

“There is not a thing they can do about it,” he said.

Iran maintains that no nuclear activity is taking place at the facility, which remains inaccessible to inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency and is widely believed to be one of the country’s most deeply buried nuclear sites.

Trump arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Wednesday to attend the dignified transfer of four U.S. service members recently killed during the conflict with Iran.

Iran
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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