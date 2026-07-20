More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Hear, O’ Israel!

Are our children hearing the call? Will they keep the faith?

Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Children at a celebration for the Jewish holiday of Shavuot in Kibbutz Sarid in northern Israel, June 1, 2025. Photo by Anat Hermony/Flash90.
Children at a celebration for the Jewish holiday of Shavuot in Kibbutz Sarid in northern Israel, June 1, 2025. Photo by Anat Hermony/Flash90.
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Rabbi Yossy Goldman Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Rabbi Yossy Goldman is Life Rabbi Emeritus of the Sydenham Shul in Johannesburg, president of the South African Rabbinical Association and a popular international speaker. He is the author of From Where I Stand on the weekly Torah readings, available from Ktav.com and Amazon.
(July 20, 2026 / JNS)

Back in the day, in Russia of old, the circus was unable to find a live bear for their famous bear act. In desperation, they hired a simple Jew who was unemployed to wear a bear costume and perform in the act.

But in the middle of his very first performance, he lost his footing and fell into the cage next door that housed a ferocious-looking lion. The poor Jew was terrified.

He closed his eyes and began to recite what he thought were surely his last words on earth: Shema Yisrael, Hashem Elokeinu, Hashem Echad! (“Hear, O’ Israel, the Lord our God, the Lord is One.”)

And the lion responded: Baruch shem k’vod malchuto l’olam va’ed! (“Blessed is the name of His glorious kingship forever and ever.”

Shema Yisrael, the most famous prayer in Judaism, comes from this week’s Torah reading, V’etchanan. We begin our day with the Shema; we recite it in the evening and before going to bed. It is meant to be the last words we say before meeting our Maker. Countless numbers of our brothers and sisters have met martyrs’ deaths with these words on their lips.

But the words Baruch Shem do not appear in the Torah. Where do they come from?

Our sages relate a dramatic story about the very first time this prayer was used. Our forefather Jacob lay on his deathbed in Egypt. All his sons had gathered around his bedside as he prepared to breathe his last. But Jacob was troubled. He was worried that his children might not carry on the traditions of their father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Would the faith of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob be perpetuated or, God forbid, lost? Would the Jewish tradition, in fact, be successfully transmitted to the next generation?

And so he asked his sons directly, “Is there perhaps, God forbid, any of my progeny who does not believe in the faith of my father and grandfather?”

And Jacob’s sons responded unanimously, Shema Yisrael, Hashem Elokeinu, Hashem Echad. (“Hear, O’ Israel, the Lord our God, the Lord is One.”)

Jacob’s other name was Israel. His children were telling him: “Listen, father, your God is our God. We are ad idim (‘of the same mind’). We promise faithfully to perpetuate your legacy.”

Jacob was relieved and deeply gratified to hear his children’s declaration of faith, and he responded: Baruch Shem kvod malchuto l’olam va’ed. (“Blessed is the name of His glorious kingship forever and ever”).

Or, as we would say today, Baruch Hashem! Thank God! He was relieved to hear his children’s pledge of allegiance to his way of life and to the Jewish mission on earth.

As long as Jacob was plagued by doubts about his children’s commitment to his faith, he could not die in peace. “What did I experience a lifetime of struggle for? Yes, I overcame Esau and Laban, but if my children will not keep the faith and follow our family tradition, then what was it all about?” he thought.

Having heard their declaration of faith, he said Baruch Shem with joy and thanksgiving, and was now able to leave this world peacefully.

What about the people of Israel and our children today?

How many Jewish parents are asking the very same question as our forefather Jacob? We, too, worry about Jewish continuity. We, too, worry about the next generation of young Jews.

Will our own children keep the faith? Will our ageless traditions remain eternal, or will they become forgotten through the ravages of assimilation? Our families go back centuries and even millennia. Will Jewish identity end with us, God forbid, or will our grandchildren continue to live proud Jewish lives?

The community of Israel asks this same question. It’s not only individual families that need continuity. The Jewish people need future generations of committed individuals who will stand up and be counted, especially in this time of unprecedented Jew-hatred and political prejudice wherever we turn, even among former friends.

We cannot be content with asking questions. We must all do our level best to ensure a Jewish education for the next generation that will instill knowledge and pride in their heritage.

Let us all hope and pray that our children will remove any such doubts from our minds, and confidently declare Shema Yisrael. Then we will be able to happily and contentedly respond: Baruch Hashem.

Jewish Education Jewish Religion and Thought Diaspora Jewry
MORE FROM JNS
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the State Department in Washington, D.C., July 19, 2026. Photo by Mateo S. Melendy/U.S. State Department.
U.S. News
Lebanese military begins takeover of ‘pilot zones’ in villages near IDF security zone
Israel, Lebanon and the United States agreed in June that Lebanese-controlled pilot zones are the first step to allow Israel to “progressively redeploy out of the Lebanese territory.”
July 20, 2026
Trump Marine One
U.S. News
Netanyahu ‘will not be arrested,’ Trump says
The U.S. president responded to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani saying that he was exploring options with his legal department.
July 20, 2026
JNS Staff
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani lights the Empire State Building in celebration of America 250 at The Empire State Building on July 4, 2026 in New York City. Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust.
World News
Netanyahu slams NYC mayor’s arrest threat
The Prime Minister’s Office accused Zohran Mamdani of attacking the Jewish state after the mayor suggested he could arrest the Israeli leader.
July 20, 2026
Joshua Marks
Archaeologists excavate at the Givati Parking Lot in Jerusalem’s City of David, where charred wooden beams from the destruction of the First Temple were recently uncovered. Credit: Reut Vilf/City of David.
Ancient Jerusalem
Charred First Temple beams unearthed in City of David
The wooden beams, preserved for some 2,600 years beneath melted plaster, offer a rare glimpse into the Babylonian destruction of Jerusalem in 586 BCE.
July 20, 2026
Steve Linde
Founding families, regional leaders and guests attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the establishment of the new community of Ebal on Mount Ebal in Samaria, July 16, 2026. Credit: Shomron Regional Council.
Feature
Pioneer families put down roots in new Samaria community of Ebal
The first residents move into caravans on Mount Ebal, overcoming early challenges while advancing a project supporters say will strengthen northern Samaria.
July 20, 2026
Josh Hasten
US Air Force A-10 fighter jet
U.S. News
US bombs Iran for three hours, on ninth consecutive night
“The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said.
July 19, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Straight Up
How one IDF soldier changed minds about Israel on TikTok
July 20, 2026 07:55 AM
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Anti-Zionism is the most racist ideology in the world
Benjamin Kerstein
Column
What a grenade in Bint Jbeil can teach us about the Jewish state
Ruthie Blum