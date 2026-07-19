IDF: Iranian missiles fired at southern Jordan risk hitting southern Israel

The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday that it detected missiles fired from Iran toward the Jordanian city of Aqaba, warning that the projectiles’ impacts could spill over into Israeli territory.

The military said air-raid sirens might sound in southern Israel as a precautionary measure.

“If a siren is sounded, the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice,” the IDF stated.

The military said there was no immediate change to Home Front Command guidelines, adding that the public would be updated if instructions changed following a situational assessment.