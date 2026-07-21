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US completes new strikes on Iranian regime targets

The strikes targeted command centers, missiles and air defenses to curb attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, CENTCOM said.

JNS Staff
An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, prepares to launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), June 25, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. Credit: U.S. Navy.
An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, prepares to launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), June 25, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. Credit: U.S. Navy.
(July 21, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. forces have completed a new round of strikes against the Iranian regime, targeting military command centers, missiles and drone launch sites, maritime assets and air defense systems, U.S. Central Command said on Tuesday.

The strikes, carried out at 9 p.m. ET on Monday (4 a.m. Wednesday in Israel), were aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, CENTCOM said in a statement posted on social media.

The command added that commercial traffic through the strategic waterway continues, noting that since early May U.S. forces have helped facilitate the transit of about 900 vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil.

“American forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable for unwarranted aggression toward civilian mariners seeking to freely and openly transit the strait,” the statement concluded.

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