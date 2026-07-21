US completes new strikes on Iranian regime targets

U.S. forces have completed a new round of strikes against the Iranian regime, targeting military command centers, missiles and drone launch sites, maritime assets and air defense systems, U.S. Central Command said on Tuesday.

The strikes, carried out at 9 p.m. ET on Monday (4 a.m. Wednesday in Israel), were aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, CENTCOM said in a statement posted on social media.

The command added that commercial traffic through the strategic waterway continues, noting that since early May U.S. forces have helped facilitate the transit of about 900 vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil.

“American forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable for unwarranted aggression toward civilian mariners seeking to freely and openly transit the strait,” the statement concluded.