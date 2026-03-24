(Video) Golani troops kill eight terrorists in southern Lebanon raid

Israeli troops from the Golani Brigade killed eight terrorists during a targeted ground operation in southern Lebanon last week, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

The soldiers, operating under the 36th Division as part of efforts to bolster Israel’s forward defenses along the border, engaged the terrorists in several locations with close-quarters fire and aerial support, the army said.

Among those killed was a member of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force who served in its sniper unit, according to the IDF.

During continued activity in the area, the troops discovered and dismantled an underground shaft leading to the position from which the terrorists had emerged and seized dozens of weapons, including anti-tank rockets, Kalashnikov rifles, machine guns and grenades, the Isaeli military said.