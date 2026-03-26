WATCH: Herzog praises Lebanese decision at Tel Aviv missile impact site

Israeli President Isaac Herzog commended the Lebanese government on Wednesday night for expelling Iran’s ambassador from the country.

Beirut’s decision is “very bold,” Herzog said during a visit to a site in Tel Aviv that was hit by an Iranian missile.

Expelling the diplomat is a “major watershed step that must be exploited and understood in the context of major changes in the region, which can be reached if the empire of evil from Tehran and its proxies, especially Hezbollah, are wiped out … so that peace can be brought to this region,” the president continued.

At the site of a recent Iranian missile strike, President @Isaac_Herzog commended the Lebanese government for expelling Iran’s ambassador.



A meaningful step toward removing the Iranian regime’s corrupting influence from Lebanon and opening the door to real, independent change. pic.twitter.com/hNZ6DkPGtG — Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) March 26, 2026

Eight people were wounded by six Iranian missiles fired at central Israel on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, several waves of Iranian missile attacks damaged at least seven sites across central Israel and the Sharon coastal plain, with no injuries reported.

