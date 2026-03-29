WATCH: Israeli, U.S. Air Forces in joint mission
The Israeli Air Force and U.S. Central Command continue to batter the Islamic Republic of Iran.
( Mar. 29, 2026 / JNS )
The Israel Defense Forces night shared a video on X on Saturday of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling tanker aircraft refueling an Israeli Air Force F-15I “Ra’am” fighter jet.
The footage was accompanied by the well-known hit “Free Bird” by rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd.
WATCH the Israeli and U.S. Air Forces complete a joint aerial refueling 🇮🇱🤝🇺🇸— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 28, 2026
Song credit: Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd pic.twitter.com/M4lIZM4cdH