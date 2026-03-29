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WATCH: Israeli, U.S. Air Forces in joint mission

The Israeli Air Force and U.S. Central Command continue to batter the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff

WATCH: Israeli, U.S. Air Forces in joint mission

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IAF Jet
An Israeli Air Force F-16 “Barak” fighter jet on its way to Iran, in a photo published on March 11, 2026. Credit: IDF.
( Mar. 29, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces night shared a video on X on Saturday of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling tanker aircraft refueling an Israeli Air Force F-15I “Ra’am” fighter jet.

The footage was accompanied by the well-known hit “Free Bird” by rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd.

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JNS Staff
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