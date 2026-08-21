More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Boston police probes possible ‘bias incident’ after driver allegedly directs anti-Israel expletive at Jews going to synagogue

“With the Jewish holidays coming up, people are always going to be on edge,” Sgt. Det. John Boyle, of the Boston Police Department, told JNS. “I don’t want people to be in fear.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Police car lights. Credit: Pixabay.
Police car lights. Credit: Pixabay.
(Aug. 21, 2026 / JNS)

The Boston Police Department told JNS that a driver who accelerated into a crosswalk and allegedly shouted at two Jews, who were walking to synagogue last Friday night, did not intend to “drive at somebody.”

“They may have driven through the crosswalk when someone was in the crosswalk, which is a crosswalk violation,” Sgt. Det. John Boyle told JNS.

Boyle added that police are still investigating for “bias indicators.” The driver reportedly accelerated while driving toward the Jewish couple.

“With the Jewish holidays coming up, people are always going to be on edge,” he said. “I don’t want people to be in fear.”

The incident occurred shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 14, as a husband and wife crossed at Washington Street and Euston Road on their way to Congregation Kadimah-Toras Moshe, an Orthodox synagogue in Brighton.

The driver allegedly shouted “f**k Israel.”

Surveillance footage showed what appeared to be a green metallic Audi A-series sedan with distinctive stickers on its rear bumper, according to an incident report. The driver was listed as an unidentified male.

The couple declined medical evaluations at the scene, and synagogue staff provided investigators with still images from surveillance footage.

Hate Crimes
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. House candidate Aisha Wahab, a California state senator, speaks to reporters during an election-night watch party at Firefighters Local 1909 in Hayward, Calif., on Aug. 18, 2026. Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images.
U.S. News
AIPAC gets credit for turning landslide into ‘real nail-biter’ in special CA election, in which anti-Israel Dem defeats candidate backed by pro-Israel group
Jared Sclar, a Democratic political consultant, told JNS that the rematch between Aisha Wahab, an anti-Israel state senator, and Melissa Hernandez, a former mayor of Dublin, Calif., in November will be “genuinely competitive.”
August 21, 2026 06:23 AM
Aaron Bandler
Hezbollah terrorists march during a rally marking Jerusalem Day in Baalbek, eastern Lebanon, Nov. 12, 2004. Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
US re-designates Hezbollah as terror group in ‘service to Iranian regime’
The faction is “an extension” of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force and is “not a Lebanese resistance movement,” a State Department official said.
August 21, 2026 05:33 AM
Mike Wagenheim
David Hogg
U.S. News
SCOOP: Georgia Dems to remove anti-Israel former DNC vice chair David Hogg as featured speaker at upcoming gala
Esther Panitch, the only Jewish member of the Georgia state legislature, told JNS that she asked the local Democratic Party to reschedule the event, which is currently slated to occur on Rosh Hashanah.
Aug. 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Trump police
World News
Trump declares ‘economic D-Day’ for Iran
“These maniacs are on the ropes, and these historic measures will cripple them and their ability to project terror worldwide,” said the U.S. president.
Aug. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
07:22
Israeli envoy: Hamas use of Gaza hospital shows its ‘true face’
06:59
Herzog marks 80 years since grandfather’s ‘Rescue Train’ for Jewish children
06:37
UK issues guide for asylum seekers on women’s rights and consent
06:11
Trump to apply ‘maximum financial pressure’ on Iran, Huckabee says
06:05
Hezbollah redesignated by US as terror group in ‘service to the Iranian regime’
05:27
Israeli aid delegation rescues missing people in Colombia
05:12
Last missing soldier from Battle of Sultan Yacoub buried after 44 years
04:51
German investigators identify suspect in deadly 1970 Jewish care home arson
04:45
Freed hostages join tens of thousands for Selichot prayers at Western Wall
04:23
USS ‘George Washington’ carrier strike group arrives in Mideast
04:02
IDF kills Hamas terrorist who held hostages in Gaza
03:33
IDF completes transfer of ‘Magic Touch’ Squadron to Ramat David
03:20
Smotrich ‘not impressed’ by UK criticism of E1 settlement plan
02:26
US forces redirect 67 vessels as Iran blockade continues
02:23
Second Gidon refueling aircraft lands in Israel
02:00
Trump: ‘Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon—and they won’t’
01:32
IDF thwarts stabbing attack in Jenin, kills knife-wielding terrorist
15:29
Progressive LA councilwoman running for mayor to hire firm that worked with Mamdani, Platner
15:08
U.S. approves potential $4.5 billion sale of refueling planes to Qatar
14:47
FBI arrests woman for allegedly planning ISIS style bombing on NY state Capitol
09:26
Religion reporter memorializes late Stan Adelstein, ‘arguably South Dakota’s best known Jewish person’
09:04
Hawaii man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Michigan governor
09:00
IDF says troops briefly detained two suspects in southern Syria
08:53
Hapoel Beersheva wins first leg of UEFA Champions League playoff
08:39
IDF, Shin Bet: Hamas using Nasser Hospital for interrogations, torture
08:33
Former hostage Eliya Cohen marries Nova massacre survivor Ziv Abud
08:09
Funding dispute threatens to shutter Hebron’s Tomb of the Patriarchs
08:03
Israeli FM hosts Honduran defense, security ministers
07:28
Jerusalem light rail line linking Jaffa Road, Malha set to open
07:10
Ben-Gvir hits back at UK criticism of E1 tender
07:08
IDF brigades drill multi-front attack scenarios in Judea and Samaria
06:45
Major disruptions hit Ben-Gurion Airport on peak travel day
06:29
Akunis backs US court ruling on Israeli flag, Jewish identity
06:11
Hadash, Ta’al and Balad agree to joint Knesset run
05:54
IDF: Slain terrorists used Gaza police station to plan attacks
05:33
Huckabee reveals US plan for ‘deconfliction cell’ to ease Israel-Turkey tensions
05:12
Iranian FM dismisses Trump’s ‘Economic D-Day’ threat
04:46
PMO: International force not cleared to enter Gaza
04:40
Israeli FM rejects Britain’s E1 criticism, accuses London of hypocrisy
04:25
Trump says Strait of Hormuz open, Iran blockade ‘extremely effective’
04:11
Hochul warns of Holocaust restitution scam targeting survivors
03:53
Iranian lawmaker urges NPT withdrawal over Trump economic campaign
03:36
Israel, Colombia to waive visa requirements
03:24
Hamas has yet to yield a single weapon, Huckabee says
03:10
CENTCOM: 65 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
02:48
KKL-JNF announces major investment plan for southern Israel
02:47
Syria acknowledges Turkish officers visited airbase targeted by Israel
02:30
Huckabee: Trump ‘not bluffing’ on threat of force against Iran
02:19
US commits $206 million to Gaza stabilization force
02:02
Israeli defense minister warns Erdoğan over Syria
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Iranian commander offers cash reward for killing or capturing Americans
August 20, 2026 10:40 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
James Sinkinson. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
How American Jews can cope with the Democratic Party’s betrayal
James Sinkinson
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Mamdani and the rabbis
Yisrael Medad