Inside the Israeli kibbutz rebuilding on Hezbollah’s doorstep

Just one mile from the Lebanese border, Kibbutz Iftach is one of Israel’s most beautiful communities and one of its most vulnerable. After Hezbollah’s attacks forced tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes following October 7, Iftach stood empty. Orchards burned, homes were abandoned and a peaceful farming community became part of the front line. Today, the residents are returning. Some are rebuilding what was lost. Others are choosing to move here for the very first time. In this episode, we travel to Kibbutz Iftach to meet the people determined to reclaim their homes despite living within sight of Lebanon. They share what it was like to flee and how they prepare for the possibility that the next war could begin with only seconds of warning.