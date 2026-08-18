Syria condemns ‘Israeli strikes’ on military base

Syria on Tuesday condemned what it said were Israeli airstrikes on the Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase in Idlib, calling them “a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates described the strikes as “an unjustified act of aggression” and a “dangerous escalation” threatening the region’s security and stability, the state’s official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Statement Issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic pic.twitter.com/K8r58jWEAu — وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية (@syrianmofaex) August 18, 2026

Syria called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to take a firm stance against any Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty.

United States Ambassador to Turkey and Special Presidential Envoy to Iraq and Syria Tom Barrack said that “we are deeply concerned that the confirmed Israeli airstrikes on Abu al-Duhur Airbase constitute an unnecessary escalation that does not advance regional stability.”

Barrack said in an X post that Syria’s al-Sharaa government had signaled a preference for deescalation with Israel and said Washington would continue facilitating discussions between the sides. He urged “restraint and engagement” and called on all parties to prioritize dialogue over additional military incidents.

We are deeply concerned that the confirmed Israeli airstrikes on Abu al-Duhur Airbase constitute an unnecessary escalation that does not advance regional stability.



The Al-Sharra government has neither adopted a predatory posture nor maintained proxy forces. It has, in fact,… — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) August 18, 2026

Israel has not commented on the matter.