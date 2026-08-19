More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel gets its first air-conditioned bus stop

The innovative pilot project saw a water-based air-cooling system installed at a city bus stop located in the central Israeli city of Holon.

Etgar Lefkovits
The bus stop in the central Israeli city of Holon. Credit: Courtesy, August 18, 2026.
A bus stop in the central Israeli city of Holon featuring a water-based air-cooling system. Credit: Courtesy, August 18, 2026.
(Aug. 19, 2026 / JNS)

The sweltering Middle East summer commute got a bit cooler for some public transportation riders this week after the first air conditioned bus stop was launched in Israel.

The innovative pilot project saw a water-based air-cooling system installed at a city bus stop located in the central Israeli city of Holon.

The pilot is slated to run all week at the bus stop opposite the city’s mall, and if successful, will be expanded to additional bus stops throughout the city.

The system installed on the roof of the station disperses tiny droplets into the air, absorbing heat through evaporation.

“Waiting for the bus in the sweltering heat is part of daily life for thousands of residents, and we want to change even these seemingly small things that have a significant impact on the quality of life in the city,” said Holon Mayor Shai Kenan.

Science and Technology Israeli Society
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Election, Ballot
U.S. News
Dem socialist wins Florida Senate primary, but GOP incumbent favorite to keep seat
Angie Nixon beat Alex Vindman although he out-raised her by more than 16 times.
August 18, 2026 10:24 PM
JNS Staff
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir points to the hanging facility under construction where the death penalty for terrorists convicted of murder will be carried out, Aug. 18, 2026. Credit: Otzma Yehudit.
Israel News
Ben-Gvir shows off gallows where terrorists will hang
The facility, which is under construction, will include viewing booths for victims and their families to watch the proceedings.
August 19, 2026 01:14 AM
David Isaac
A grade 11 Saudi textbook highlights agreements between Muhammad with Jews and Christians. Credit: IMPACT-se.
World News
Saudi Arabia excises all antisemitism from textbooks
“The Saudi curriculum has never been more positive in its portrayal of religious minorities or more encouraging of peace and tolerance,” said IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff.
Aug. 17, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
The Central Synagogue in New York City. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Former Mamdani campaign staffer says she was ‘mistaken’ after claiming NYC synagogue attack was not antisemitic
Debbie Saslaw faced backlash after writing that the Aug. 14 attack at Manhattan’s Central Synagogue was not antisemitic because she believed the alleged attacker was an Orthodox Jew.
Aug. 17, 2026
Breaking News
05:43
IDF seals two Hamas tunnels in Gaza
05:12
Israel Football Association withdraws support for FIFA chief Infantino
04:55
Iran fired two missiles at UAE, Gulf state says
04:23
Katz: Israel’s Gaza policy is to neutralize threats from within security zone
04:11
Netanyahu welcomes US sanctions on top ICC officials
04:01
Huckabee: Iran must end nuclear bid or face consequences
03:40
Iran: Strait of Hormuz to remain closed until US yields
03:27
Kanye West plans Russia concerts after Europe, Australia bans over antisemitism
03:21
Kushner: Abraham Accords expansion likely
03:10
IDF chief after return of soldier’s remains: ‘We will leave none of our people behind’
02:19
IDF strikes senior Hamas terrorists in Gaza
01:48
Netanyahu: Israel warned Syria against deployment of Turkish troops
01:32
Israeli envoy Leiter: Hamas violated Gaza ceasefire 229 times since Aug. 3
01:21
British venue admits discrimination against Jewish comedian
01:18
Israel markets first 1,400 units in strategic E1 corridor
00:47
Ben-Gvir shows off gallows where terrorists will hang
23:25
Rubio talks Lebanon, Iran, Hormuz Strait with Emirati national security adviser, State Department says
23:22
21 pro-Israel candidates won Florida primaries on Tuesday, AIPAC says
15:45
US civil rights agency found ‘reasonable cause’ that University of Illinois at Chicago discriminated against three Jewish and Israeli professors
15:16
El-Sayed’s mother ‘worked for terror group that directly funded bin Laden, Taliban, Hamas,’ National Republican Senatorial Committee says
15:00
Syria will hold onto recently discovered nuclear material, Syrian foreign minister says
14:42
Anti-school choice measure ‘fails miserably,’ Arizona Supreme Court rules it won’t appear on Nov. ballot, Goldwater Institute says
14:06
Mossad special operation liberates remains of Israeli soldier killed 44 years ago in Lebanon, Jewish state says
14:05
IDF hits Hamas commanders in the Gaza Strip
14:01
‘Deep pain’ over ‘brutal’ murder of Hillel Mordechai in Beit Shemesh, Netanyahu says
14:00
Warrant issued, then withdrawn for former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, after she missed hearing over alleged assault of cop at anti-Israel protest
11:23
Federal appeals court rules Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia can ‘freely discuss, decide who should be its bishops,’
Becket Fund for Religious Liberty says
11:15
‘President Trump, Republicans are making America safe again,’ Republican Jewish Coalition says, of 2025 FBI stats
11:12
‘Extremely limited’ scholarly understanding of substance use disorders among Orthodox Jews, researchers say
10:20
No ongoing or scheduled talks with Iranian regime, Trump says
10:11
Clark University to train psychologists, social workers on Jew-hatred
10:04
Michigan State University says it’s adding undergrad seminars on Jew-hatred, Islamophobia
09:28
No danger to Golan Heights communities reportedly, as six firefighting planes battle large blaze
09:27
Iran-Oman deal crucial for talks to resume between Washington, Tehran, Qatari foreign ministry says
08:53
Israeli MFA calls ‘Reuters’ profile of Hamas chief ‘PR for terrorists’
08:33
Israeli Foreign Ministry: PA ‘has no excuse’ not to remove antisemitic content from curriculum
08:24
Israel demands UN retract tribute to Hamas commander
08:03
Israeli FM Sa’ar congratulates Zambia’s Hichilema on reelection
07:46
Rep. Fine refers GOP opponent to FBI over $1 million in allegedly unreported campaign expenditures
07:22
Police sappers neutralize dummy bomb attached to PLO flag in Samaria
07:18
Syria condemns alleged Israeli strikes on military base
07:02
Israeli forces seize M16, ammunition and cash near Nablus
06:51
Israeli rescue teams recover three bodies from Cali rubble
06:35
Negev man charged with plotting car-bombing of Beersheva nightclub
06:11
Iranian lawmaker rejects Trump call for surrender
05:50
IDF interceptor launched at false target in northern Israel
05:30
Amar’e Stoudemire inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
05:12
Ugandan, Burundian officers visit Israel as part of talks on Gaza
04:44
Israeli forces arrest two terror suspects in northern Samaria
04:21
Netanyahu hails Likud primary results, says slate reflects renewal
More Updates
JNS TV
A Jewish man and a Palestinian man take in views of the Jewish town of Efrat (foreground) and the Palestinian city of Bethlehem (background) on Dec. 17, 2014. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Judeacation
U.N. ‘settler violence’ data faces questions over disputed incidents
August 19, 2026 05:01 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Adam Levick. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
Antisemitism at London-based ‘Guardian’ is worse than you think
Adam Levick
Thane Rosenbaum. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Islam’s Trojan horse
Thane Rosenbaum