SCOOP: Georgia Dems to remove anti-Israel former DNC vice-chair Davig Hogg as featured speaker at upcoming gala

The Gwinnett County Democratic Party in the Atlanta area decided to replaced David Hogg, a former Democratic National Committee vice-chair, as its featured speaker at an upcoming annual fundraising gala, according to Esther Panitch, a Georgia state representative and the only Jewish member of the state legislature.

The gala is slated to take place on Rosh Hashanah, according to the lawmaker.

Hogg, 26, attacks Israel and AIPAC frequently on social media and has accused the Jewish state of “genocide.” He was to speak at the chapter’s Bluetopia 2026 fundraising event, which will be held in Duluth on Sept. 12.

Since stepping down as DNC vice-chair, Hogg founded Leaders We Deserve, which supports progressive candidates seeking to unseat Democrats.

The group endorsed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York state Senate candidate Aber Kawas, who defended a terrorist who pleaded guilty to plotting to bomb New York City synagogues.

As of press time on Wednesday, the chapter’s official event website still lists Hogg as the featured speaker.

The Gwinnett Democratic Party has not said if it will reschedule the event to accommodate Jewish Democrats who might want to attend without conflict with the High Holiday. (JNS sought comment from the group.)

Panitch told JNS that she asked the party to reschedule the event to avoid the holiday conflict.