Christian sports ministry sues NJ school district over ban on outside mentors

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a nonprofit sports ministry that supports student athletes, sued a New Jersey school district in federal court on Tuesday, alleging that the district unlawfully bars religious student clubs from bringing in outside volunteers as mentors, while allowing secular clubs to do so.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, names the Board of Education of the Hopewell Valley Regional School District, Superintendent Rosetta D. Treece and state education officials as defendants.

FCA chapters at Hopewell Valley Central High School and Timberlane Middle School, both in Pennington, N.J., had hosted fellowship staff members and other adult volunteers for years, according to the complaint. The organization says the district stopped allowing outside adults to attend religious club meetings after the Freedom From Religion Foundation complained in March 2025.

The foundation, which advocates for the separation of government and religion, took credit for the change, stating that “schools cannot constitutionally allow religious organizations to treat schools as a recruiting ground for their religious mission.”

The district subsequently adopted a policy prohibiting outside individuals from attending meetings of “religious clubs,” according to FCA’s lawsuit. The complaint says the ban does not apply to secular organizations, citing the high school’s Robotics Club, Youth Environmental Society and Community Connections Club as examples of groups that host outside mentors or guest speakers.

“Fortunately, the Constitution forbids religious discrimination,” Joseph Davis, senior counsel at Becket, which represents the ministry, stated.

“Religious discrimination has no place in public schools. But that is precisely what is happening in the Hopewell Valley Regional School District,” the filing states. “The district imposes one set of rules for secular student groups and another for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes—solely and expressly because FCA is religious.”

“The district has declared that for ‘religious clubs,’ ‘no outside individuals are permitted’ at all,” it states.

The court issued a summons on Wednesday, giving the defendants 21 days after service to answer the complaint or file a motion under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. The summons warns that failure to respond could result in a default judgment.