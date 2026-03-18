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Shay Khatiri

Shay Khatiri

Shay Khatiri is the vice president of development and a senior fellow at the Yorktown Institute.

A billboard displaying Iranian Ayatollahs Ruhollah Khomeini and Ali Khamenei. Credit: Erdalislakphotography/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Some opponents of the Islamic Republic are helping it
Advocating secession by Iran’s ethnic minorities only strengthens the Islamic Republic of Iran and pushes regime change further away.
Apr. 8, 2024
Andrew Ghalili