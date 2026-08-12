South Carolina man charged over violent, antisemitic social media posts

Zayne Daniel Smith, 22, of South Carolina, has been arrested and charged with “breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature” after allegedly posting antisemitic and other inflammatory content on social media, according to authorities.

According to a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division affidavit, Smith was arrested on Aug. 7 after the FBI requested an investigation. The charge alleges that Smith “maliciously disturbed public order by inciting or intending to incite further violence.”

He was booked into the Darlington County Detention Center, according to authorities. The case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Prosecutors allege that Smith posted a photograph of a rifle bearing a white cross on May 26 with the message, “Just needs some white text on it and then we’re rollin.”

On July 13, he allegedly posted a photograph of several high-caliber rifle magazines arranged in the shape of Nazi symbolism, asking, “What should I write on them?”

In another post featuring a rifle and a white cross, Smith allegedly wrote, “I have my own plans and things” and “Heroes make change alone.”

The affidavit also says Smith posted about previous mass attackers and made what investigators described as “several antisemitic, sexist, homophobic, racial and anti-governmental posts.”

