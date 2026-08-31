More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Court again dismisses claim DC rabbi stalked anti-Israel protesters

Rabbi Shmuel Herzfeld’s comments fell “comfortably on the protected-speech side of the line between political hyperbole and true threats,” the Washington appeals court ruled.

Mike Wagenheim
Israel Embassy in Washington, DC
The Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. Credit: APK via Wikimedia Commons.
(Aug. 31, 2026 / JNS)

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s ruling that denied the request of two anti-Israel protesters for a stalking order against Rabbi Shmuel Herzfeld.

The ruling on Thursday from Washington’s highest court also called a $182,000 award for the rabbi’s legal bills into question.

The case centered on three protests in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington in the spring of 2024. Herzfeld, a former pulpit rabbi at a prominent district Modern Orthodox synagogue who now runs a religious school, came to the site three times to pray for hostages, then still held in Gaza, or to respond to months-long anti-Israel protests led by Atefeh Rochvand and Hazami Barmada.

The latter two used megaphones and noise machines in their protests outside the embassy, per court documents.

What the rabbi said was contested in trial, but the court found that the anti-Israel protesters didn’t meet the burden of showing that Herzfeld was stalking them.

He had reasons for being at the public, designated area for protests near the embassy, and there was a lack of evidence that he threatened bodily harm, the court ruled.

Herzfeld “basically” indicated that “people who are at the protest are people who support bad conduct” and said that “these are the wicked people” and “we will defeat them,” the trial court said.

Herzfeld asked the protesters why they supported rape, which the trial court found was “the kind of provocative comment that people make at protests,” even if it is upsetting.

The appeals court ruled this week that “Rabbi Herzfeld’s comments, which were not literally threatening and largely were not specifically directed at Ms. Rokhvand or Ms. Barmada, fall comfortably on the protected-speech side of the line between political hyperbole and true threats.”

The appeals court denied the protestors’ claims that the trial court didn’t properly consider the actions of others at the protest site with Herzfeld, or that threats they say were made by “innuendo or suggestion” rose to the level of actual threats.

There is, though, the issue of $182,000 the trial court awarded to Herzfeld as a result of a motion under anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) laws, which are meant to disincentivize frivolous lawsuits, which are designed to silence public advocacy.

The trial court found that the plaintiffs presented “no evidence” in support of their stalking allegations but did so at the end of the trial after repeatedly denying Herzfeld’s request to dismiss the case after evidence presentation.

That created confusion about whether the anti-SLAPP statute was followed correctly. The appeals court is sending that portion of the case back to the trial court for clarification and a review of the fees granted to Herzfeld.

Legal Affairs
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
Chairs propped up on desks in an empty classroom. Credit: Taken/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Brandeis Center urges Ed Department to stop delaying release of documents on foreign funding sources for schools
Karen Paikin Barall told JNS that “the American public has a right to know who is funding our universities, particularly when that funding may influence academic programs, what is taught and who is teaching it.”
August 31, 2026 07:00 AM
Aaron Bandler
Israel Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram (left) shakes hands with his Greek counterpart, Maj. Gen. Ioannis Bouras, after signing an approximately €3 billion ($3.5 billion) defense export agreement at Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, Aug. 31, 2026. Photo: Israel Defense Ministry.
Israel News
Israel, Greece ink $3.5 billion ‘Achilles Shield’ defense pact
The arms accord will see the largest-ever military export sale between Jerusalem and Athens.
August 31, 2026 06:00 AM
JNS Staff
Palestinians inspect the damage to their homes following an Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on May 23, 2026. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF kills Hamas terrorists in Gaza, including Oct. 7 perpetrator and another hiding in hospital
“Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance,” the army said.
Aug. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a joint press conference withn Iraqi Prime Minister following their meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on July 28, 2026. Photo by Adem Altan / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Israel slams Erdoğan after genocidal, Nazi claims
Jerusalem denounced the Turkish leader over antisemitic blood libels while slamming Ankara for backing Hamas terrorists and invading neighboring lands.
Aug. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
08:59
Netanyahu backs Slovenian PM in internal clash over Israel
08:46
Trump vows US response to Iranian missile attack
08:37
Trump: Iran is ‘officially a failed nation’
08:33
Australian documentary on cancel culture quashing Jewish artists is itself canceled
08:20
Pezeshkian: Iran does not want war to continue
08:13
Modi meets Iran’s Pezeshkian on sidelines of Kyrgyzstan summit
08:08
Second Israeli reported missing in Nepal
07:52
Israel, Bahrain envoys in Tokyo discuss Iranian threat
07:32
Domestic politics drive Britain’s proposed ban on settlement goods, UK chief rabbi says
07:12
Netanyahu: Israel’s existence at stake in Oct. 27 election
06:55
AJC commemorates six hostages murdered by Hamas two years ago
06:33
After pursuit, Israel Border Police find 18 people concealed in truck
06:13
IDF draft dodgers should ‘go straight to prison,’ Netanyahu says
05:52
Israel Police to deploy thousands for school-year opening
05:32
Iran’s President Pezeshkian vows response to ‘aggression’
05:12
Netanyahu vows to combat Jewish youth violence in Samaria
04:51
Israel, Greece sign €3b air-defense deal
04:31
Israel set to deport British activist over alleged assault of Judea minor
04:11
Sen. Scott condemns Qatari editor’s call to erase Jews from earth
03:54
UAE military responds to Iranian drone, denies missile strike on airbase
03:52
Netanyahu: Iran still seeking atomic bombs
03:31
Trump: If Tehran had a nuclear bomb, ‘Israel would be gone’
03:10
Netanyahu: Defeat of Iranian regime would end Hamas, Hezbollah
02:52
Bessent: US to sanction another bank over Iran transactions
02:49
Tanker struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz
02:29
Trump posts AI video depicting destruction of Iran’s Kharg Island
02:12
Palestinian terror suspect arrested in overnight Nablus raid
01:46
CENTCOM says 83 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
01:27
Iran fires missiles at US bases in Jordan after Hormuz strike
01:14
Jerusalem calls out Turkey’s hypocrisy for claiming Israel ‘expansionist’
14:19
UK Cabinet Office takes action over Netanyahu death-wish post
13:28
Qatari media chief calls on Allah to scatter Jews, ‘remove their entity from earth’
12:07
North American immigration to Israel surges as 1,100 arrive in August
10:55
UK tabloid apologizes to JK Rowling over Holocaust denial allegation
10:33
Doctors Without Borders denies reality as Hamas exploits hospitals, Israel says
09:59
‘Fake problem,’ ZOA says of Senate Dems decrying ‘settler violence’ in Judea, Samaria
09:16
Trump shares post calling on him to ‘create legal pathway for Jewish Canadians facing antisemitism’
08:44
Kfar Aza secretariat reopens inside kibbutz for first time since Oct. 7 evacuation
08:23
Israel marks 129 years since First Zionist Congress
08:04
Israeli forces seize 1.4m shekels in suspected terror funds
07:48
Kindergartens inaugurated in Ganim, Kadim, 21 years after disengagement
07:18
COGAT says Gaza ‘flooded’ with aid as food sits uncollected
06:54
IDF eliminates Hamas terrorist in central Gaza
06:51
IDF kills two Hamas Nukhba terrorists in Khan Yunis
06:33
Israel gasoline price to match record at 8.25 shekels per liter
06:13
Israel Police arrest 10 Palestinian infiltrators in Tel Aviv apartment
05:57
Two Israeli minors indicted for carrying out missions for Iranian agent
05:36
Khamenei calls US, Israel ‘sworn enemies’ of Muslim unity
05:15
Foreign anti-Israel activist held on suspicion of indecent act against minor in Judea
04:56
Swiss police disperse illegal ‘death to Zionism’ rally
More Updates
JNS TV
Netanyahu White House
JNS TV / JLMinute
Iran targets Netanyahu’s son as Trump turns up pressure on regime
August 31, 2026 08:03 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Daniel Winston
Opinion
The loose cannon on Trump’s deck
Daniel Winston
Micha Danzig. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
How Judaism invented individual rights
Micha Danzig