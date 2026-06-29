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Israel unveils major Diaspora education push

The government adopted a plan to expand Jewish schooling, focusing on North America, with investment expected to reach 200 million shekels.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli and Jewish Federations of North America leaders gather at a Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem to launch a 200 million shekel national plan to strengthen Jewish education in Diaspora communities, June 28, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli (standing left), Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin (sitting left), Jewish Federations of North America chairman Gary Torgow (standing, second from left) and other Federations leaders gather at a Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem to launch a national plan to strengthen Jewish education in Diaspora communities on June 28, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
(June 29, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s government on Sunday approved a national plan to expand Jewish education in Diaspora communities, with a focus on North America, the Prime Minister’s Office and Diaspora Affairs Ministry said.

The initiative, led jointly by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli, aims to increase access to formal Jewish education, strengthen Jewish identity and deepen ties to Israel among younger generations.

Investment in the initiative is expected to reach 200 million shekels (roughly $67 million).

Roughly 1.8 million Jewish school-aged children live in the United States, but only a small percentage attend Jewish educational institutions, according to the statement. The plan seeks to address barriers including high tuition costs, limited geographic access and insufficient resources for students with learning disabilities, while also promoting educational standards and digital learning tools.

The program will be implemented in partnership with Jewish communities worldwide, including the Jewish Federations of North America, whose leaders attended the Cabinet meeting and welcomed the decision.

Gary Torgow, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Jewish Federations of North America, called it a “historic day for the State of Israel and for Jewish communities around the world,” adding that the “unprecedented step ... will help ensure the continuity of the Jewish people for generations to come.”

Netanyahu said the initiative was part of a broader effort to counter rising antisemitism following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack, calling Jewish education a key pillar of Jewish continuity.

“This is a significant investment in the next generation of the Jewish people, in their identity, their values and their deep connection to the State of Israel,” Netanyahu said. “The historic partnership between Israel and Diaspora Jewry is an immense source of strength, and the decision we made today reflects our shared commitment to ensuring the future of the Jewish people for generations to come.”

Chikli described the move as a “historic decision,” linking it to ongoing government efforts to boost enrollment in Jewish schools under the Aleph-Bet program.

Diaspora Jewry Jewish Education
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