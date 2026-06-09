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KKL-JNF education conference in DC focuses on strengthening Jewish identity amid rising antisemitism

It functioned as an applied framework for developing practical tools, educational models and community-based initiatives designed for implementation in North American Jewish communities.

KKL-JNF
Participants and guest speakers at a KKL-JNF education conference in Washington, D.C., began with a gala evening titled “Roots–Vision–Initiative,” June 5-7, 2026. Photo by Shmulik Almany.
Participants and guest speakers at a KKL-JNF education conference in Washington, D.C., began with a gala evening titled “Roots–Vision–Initiative,” June 5-7, 2026. Photo by Shmulik Almany.
(Jun. 9, 2026 / KKL-JNF)

Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) Educational Leadership Conference was held in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, bringing together around 80 educators, community leaders and KKL-JNF ambassadors from across the United States and Canada for a gathering focused on Jewish identity, educational leadership and responses to rising antisemitism.

The conference, organized by KKL-JNF’s Education and Community Division, took place over 72 hours as a structured program examining how Jewish educators are responding to antisemitism and growing challenges around Jewish identity among younger generations. It functioned as an applied framework for developing practical tools, educational models and community-based initiatives designed for implementation in North American Jewish communities.

Beginning with a gala evening titled “Roots–Vision–Initiative,” the conference continued over the weekend with lectures, workshops and training sessions led by educators and public figures from Israel and North America. The program was held against the backdrop of a continued rise in antisemitic incidents across North America, alongside growing concern within Jewish communities over questions of identity, belonging and connection to Israel.

Among the speakers was Yuval David, an Emmy Award-winning journalist and Israel advocacy activist, who spoke about shifting “from defense to initiative” in shaping a confident Jewish narrative in public discourse and digital spaces.

Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh, former Knesset member and senior emissary of the Jewish Agency in Washington, addressed efforts to develop proactive responses to antisemitism and strengthen community resilience.

Orly Carmon, founder and CEO of ORCA, spoke about educational entrepreneurship and the role of grassroots leadership in strengthening identity and driving community impact.

Or Shemer focused on translating educational theory into practical tools for educators working in community and campus settings.

Additional sessions were led by Ilan Frydman and Nir Rubin, focusing on identity-building, leadership development and resilience under pressure. Michal Kastiel also led a session in which she shared her personal mission and experiences working at an orphanage in Ukraine, highlighting the values of responsibility, leadership and Jewish solidarity in times of crisis.

Eyal Ostrinsky, KKL-JNF chairman, stated that “at a time when antisemitism is once again on the rise around the world, KKL-JNF continues to lead educational and Zionist initiatives in support of Jewish communities. It is deeply encouraging to see educators and community leaders from across North America gathering in Washington to turn challenge into opportunity by strengthening Jewish identity, building community resilience and nurturing the next generation of communal leadership.”

At KKL-JNF, he added, “we understand that the most meaningful investment we can make in the future of the Jewish community is in education.”

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Since its establishment in 1901, KKL-JNF has been developing the land of Israel, strengthening the bond between the Jewish people and its homeland.
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