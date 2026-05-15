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House education panel slated to hold hearing about Jew-hatred in healthcare

The hearing is to focus on “bad medicine,” the politics, unions and antisemitism in healthcare.

May 15, 2026
US Capitol Congress DC
Sunrise on the U.S. Capitol’s east front in Washington, D.C., April 4, 2022. Credit: Thomas Hatzenbuhler/Architect of the Capitol.
( May 15, 2026 / JNS )

A subcommittee of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce plans to hold a hearing about Jew-hatred in health care.

The hearing, titled Bad Medicine: Politics, Unions and Antisemitism in Health Care, is scheduled for May 20 in the Rayburn House Office Building. (JNS sought comment from the committee.)

It is to be held by the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions, which Rep. Rick Allen (R-Ga.) chairs. It is to be live-streamed.

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