House education panel slated to hold hearing about Jew-hatred in healthcare

A subcommittee of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce plans to hold a hearing about Jew-hatred in health care.

The hearing, titled Bad Medicine: Politics, Unions and Antisemitism in Health Care, is scheduled for May 20 in the Rayburn House Office Building. (JNS sought comment from the committee.)

It is to be held by the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions, which Rep. Rick Allen (R-Ga.) chairs. It is to be live-streamed.