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News   Israel News

Israel appoints first-ever ambassador to Somaliland

Michael Lotem has previously served as Israel’s ambassador to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and the Seychelles.

Apr. 19, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel appoints first-ever ambassador to Somaliland

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Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi hosts Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Hargeisa, Jan. 6, 2025. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi hosts Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Hargeisa, Jan. 6, 2025. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
( Apr. 19, 2026 / JNS )

Israel appointed Michael Lotem, a senior diplomat, as its first-ever ambassador to the Republic of Somaliland on April 15.

Lotem finished a three-year tour as Israel’s ambassador to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and the Seychelles in August 2025, and has since served as a non-resident economic ambassador to Africa. He had previously served as ambassador to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

“The posting will initially be non-resident. Lotem will be based in Jerusalem rather than in Somaliland, managing the bilateral relationship through visits and direct engagement,” the Somaliland Chronicle reported on April 18.

Somalia, which doesn’t recognize Somaliland’s 1991 declaration of independence, reacted angrily, saying it “categorically rejects” any attempt to grant diplomatic or political recognition on any part of what it still considers its territory, the Somali Guardian reported on April 15.

“Such actions risk destabilizing regional progress and emboldening divisive narratives,” said Somalia’s Foreign Ministry.

In a joint statement on April 18, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Bangladesh, Algeria, Palestine, Turkey and Indonesia also condemned Israel’s announcement, calling it a “flagrant violation” of Somalia’s sovereignty.

Israel became the first country to recognize the self-declared nation of Somaliland on Dec. 26, 2025.

“The State of Israel plans to immediately expand its relations with the Republic of Somaliland through extensive cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, technology and economy,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Although a Sunni-majority country, Somaliland practices tolerance and has expressed support for Israel and the Abraham Accords, the U.S.-brokered 2020 deal between Israel and several Muslim states.

Michael Lotem. Credi: Michael Lotem/X.
Michael Lotem. Credi: Michael Lotem/X.

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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