More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Mel Brooks turns 100

“There is nothing he hasn’t won, nothing he hasn’t achieved, nothing he hasn’t proven and yet at 100, he continues to surprise and thrill us,” said actor Josh Gad, who produced the long-awaited “Spaceballs” sequel with Brooks.

Mel Brooks in the film "High Anxiety" (1977). Credit: 20th Century Fox, public domain.
Mel Brooks in the film “High Anxiety” (1977). Credit: 20th Century Fox, public domain.
(June 29, 2026 / JNS)

Jewish comedy legend Mel Brooks celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday, as he prepares to release the long-awaited sequel to his 1987 movie, “Spaceballs.”

“Spaceballs: The New One,” which will feature Brooks as two characters, Yogurt and President Skroob, is scheduled to be released on April 23, 2027.

Josh Gad, who produced the film alongside Brooks, said that getting to spend time with the award winner the week of his birthday “is truly the greatest gift in the world.”

“He has made us laugh and hurt on the big screen, the small screen, the stage and even on our record players,” Gad said. “There is nothing he hasn’t won, nothing he hasn’t achieved, nothing he hasn’t proven and yet at 100, he continues to surprise and thrill us.”

Born Melvin James Kaminsky in Brooklyn on June 28, 1926, Brooks decided at age 9, after seeing the movie “Anything Goes,” that he was going to go into show business. At age 14, he began working as a pool-side entertainer at the Butler Lodge.

He served as a combat engineer for the U.S. Army during World War II, where he famously rigged a sound system and played the music of Jewish singer Al Jolson to taunt German soldiers on the battlefield.

After the war, Brooks worked in resorts and nightclubs in the Catskill Mountains as a musician and stand-up comic. In 1949, he found work as a comedy writer for television.

His popular films include “The Producers,” “Young Frankenstein” and “Blazing Saddles.”

The filmmaker announced the “Spaceballs” sequel in 2025 while wearing a sweatshirt that read, “Spaceballs, the sweatshirt.”

“After 40 years, we asked, ‘What do the fans want?’ But instead, we’re making this movie,” Brooks said. “May the Schwartz be with you.”

Jewish actor Ben Stiller wished Brooks a happy birthday. “You are a huge part of why I love movies,” he wrote.

StandWithUs said that Brooks “built a career where his Jewish identity and humor were inseparable, proving that Jewish pride and laughter are the greatest weapons of all.”

“100 years young, still the king of comedy,” it stated.

Even NASA sent birthday wishes to Brooks. “Happy 100th birthday, Mel Brooks. May the Schwartz be with you today and every day,” it stated.

Brooks was married to actress Anne Bancroft from 1964 until her death in 2005. He has reportedly remained single since.

“Once you are married to Anne Bancroft, others don’t seem to be appealing,” he said in 2023.

Arts and Entertainment
EXPLORE JNS
Norm Coleman
U.S. News
RJC chair Norm Coleman picked for Defense Policy Board
Norm Coleman, who helped shepherd the nomination of Pete Hegseth to be U.S. defense secretary, will serve as vice chair of a panel that advises top Pentagon officials.
June 29, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
United Nations Headquarters Building
U.S. News
SCOOP: Former head of IDF media section to be spokesman for Israeli mission to UN in New York
Ron Gabayan, who worked for a member of Knesset who was an outspoken critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is working on a doctorate about the “theory and practice of intelligence public disclosure for psycho-operational goals.”
June 29, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Signage for the Republican Party of Minnesota offices, in Minneapolis, Dec. 4, 2015. Credit: Tony Webster via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Minnesota Republicans adopt IHRA definition of Jew-hatred in party platform
The platform, approved at the party’s May convention, endorses the internationally recognized definition while Minnesota has yet to adopt it into state law.
June 29, 2026
An open Bible. Credit: Publicdomainpictures.net
U.S. News
Texas ed board adopts school reading standards that include Bible passages
Supporters say the K-12 standards, set to take effect in the 2030-31 school year, reflect literary and historical significance, while critics argue they blur the separation of church and state.
June 29, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
CodePink contingent in anti-war march, Seattle, Wash., Oct. 27, 2007. Credit: Joe Mabel via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Justice Dept launches grand jury probe into Shanghai-based businessman over nonprofit funding network
Federal prosecutors have reportedly subpoenaed financial records of Neville Roy Singham as they investigate millions of dollars in funding to CodePink and other left-wing activist groups.
June 29, 2026
Andrew Baker AJC American Jewish Committee
U.S. News
As he retires from American Jewish Committee after almost 50 years, Rabbi Andrew Baker plans to stay ‘AJC-adjancent’
“It’s certainly a fond goodbye,” the longtime director of international Jewish affairs at the Jewish group told JNS.
June 29, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
JNS TV / Think Twice
Col. Richard Kemp: UK is heading for civil war ... and Iran is part of the reason
June 29, 2026 02:50 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Gadi Taub. Crfedit: Courtesy.
Column
Haaretz’s ideological mission: Dismantling the Jewish state
Gadi Taub
Column
The Shin Bet has no business marking ‘Pride Month’
Ruthie Blum