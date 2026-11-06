NYPD probing September attack, in which man spat, made anti-Jewish comments, as hate crime
The New York City Police Department released images of the suspect and asked for the public to help location him.
The New York City Police Department said on Thursday that it is investigating a Sept. 15 attack, in which an assailant spat at a 49-year-old man and made antisemitic comments, as a hate crime.
The attack, which is being probed as an instance of aggravated harassment, took place at around 11:15 p.m. near Nostrand and Park Avenues in Brooklyn, a site that is within several blocks of at least half a dozen synagogues.
The suspect fled on a bicycle, and no injuries were reported, the NYPD said.
The department released images of the suspect, whom it described as a “male with a dark complexion,” who was “last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and pants.”
Anti-Jewish hate crimes surged 182% in January, in New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s first month in office, and since then, Jews, who are about 10% of New Yorkers, have been the targets of most religion-based hate crimes in the Big Apple.