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Philadelphia anti-Israel groups to stage ‘boycott ride’ past Jewish-owned restaurants on eve of Kristallnacht anniversary

“The public targeting of Jewish businesses should alarm every person of conscience,” Jewish groups stated.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Bicycle tires. Credit: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels.
Bicycle tires. Credit: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels.
(Nov. 3, 2026 / JNS)

Philadelphia anti-Israel groups are planning a bicycle ride targeting Jewish-owned businesses on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the 1938 Nazi-orchestrated pogrom against Jews in Germany and Austria.

The “Boycott Ride,” organized by Philly Bike On Your Left in collaboration with Philly Writers Against the War on Gaza, Boycott CookNSolo and Philly Solidarity Calendar, is scheduled for Nov. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at Rittenhouse Square in the heart of Center City. A flier promoting the event states, “No business for Zionists,” adding, “These Zionist establishments must go.”

The flier names several Philadelphia businesses, including Dizengoff, a modern Israeli restaurant; Huda, a sandwich shop; Schlesinger’s Restaurant and Delicatessen, a Jewish deli; Mac Mart, a macaroni-and-cheese kiosk; K’Far Cafe, an Israeli cafe; and Goldie, a kosher falafel shop.

“Ride around Rittenhouse with us as we show these zio business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are,” organizers wrote.

The Anti-Defamation League of Philadelphia, American Jewish Committee of Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia and StandWithUs released a joint statement on Monday calling the boycott ride “Jew-hatred, plain and simple.”

“The ride falls on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht, Nov. 9-10, 1938, when Nazi-organized mobs destroyed thousands of Jewish businesses, homes and synagogues in Germany and Austria, while thousands of Jews were beaten, assaulted and sent to concentration camps,” the groups stated.

“The public targeting of Jewish businesses should alarm every person of conscience,” they stated. “No business should be targeted because of the identity, heritage or perceived political beliefs of its owners.”

The groups called on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, District Attorney Larry Krasner and other elected officials to condemn the campaign. They also urged the Philadelphia Police Department to ensure the safety of the businesses, their employees and customers. (JNS sought comment from the department.)

The statement also urged Philadelphians to patronize the targeted businesses in a show of solidarity, calling on residents to “counter this discriminatory boycott with increased business and visible solidarity.”

“Silence and equivocation are unacceptable when members of our community are being singled out and told they do not belong,” the groups wrote.

Anti-Israel Bias Business and Economy BDS Movement
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
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