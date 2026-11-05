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Eran Rolls

Eran Rolls is chairman of the Israel Building Center and the Zionist Planning Institute.

A view of the Sea of Galilee from the Kerem 613 site
Opinion
The Negev and the Galilee are at stake
The lessons of Oct. 7 make one thing clear to all of us: We cannot afford to wait.
Nov. 5, 2026
Eran Rolls