The state education department said that Orange County School of the Arts didn’t sufficiently address allegations that a teacher discussed the Holocaust inappropriately and wore an anti-Israel shirt to class.
Francesca Albanese, a U.N. special rapporteur, is “passing that off as if it were the legitimate standard that countries, including Israel, should recognize,” Brian Cox, a former U.S. Army military lawyer, told JNS.
Netanyahu’s Likud remains Israel’s largest party, the opposition lacks a clear path to power, and an enlarged Arab bloc complicates coalition arithmetic. With Trump backing Netanyahu and Iran still on the agenda, another election could carry high strategic costs.
The country’s next government will depend on whether its political leaders can reconcile their competing commitments, or whether voters will again be asked to resolve a deadlock that negotiations could not.
“If the case is successful, if we’re able to come to a successful resolution of this matter, that will be what you might call the soil out of which CCJ will grow,” Rabbi Gary Zola, founding president of the College for Contemporary Judaism, told JNS.
“If the case is successful, if we’re able to come to a successful resolution of this matter, that will be what you might call the soil out of which CCJ will grow,” Rabbi Gary Zola, founding president of the College for Contemporary Judaism, told JNS.
The state education department said that Orange County School of the Arts didn’t sufficiently address allegations that a teacher discussed the Holocaust inappropriately and wore an anti-Israel shirt to class.
Francesca Albanese, a U.N. special rapporteur, is “passing that off as if it were the legitimate standard that countries, including Israel, should recognize,” Brian Cox, a former U.S. Army military lawyer, told JNS.
Netanyahu’s Likud remains Israel’s largest party, the opposition lacks a clear path to power, and an enlarged Arab bloc complicates coalition arithmetic. With Trump backing Netanyahu and Iran still on the agenda, another election could carry high strategic costs.
The country’s next government will depend on whether its political leaders can reconcile their competing commitments, or whether voters will again be asked to resolve a deadlock that negotiations could not.
“If the case is successful, if we’re able to come to a successful resolution of this matter, that will be what you might call the soil out of which CCJ will grow,” Rabbi Gary Zola, founding president of the College for Contemporary Judaism, told JNS.
“If the case is successful, if we’re able to come to a successful resolution of this matter, that will be what you might call the soil out of which CCJ will grow,” Rabbi Gary Zola, founding president of the College for Contemporary Judaism, told JNS.