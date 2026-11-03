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US high school student discovers 3,300-year-old amulet in Israel

The 17-year-old found the scarab-shaped artifact decorated with cobra motifs during his first school excursion in the country.

JNS Staff
Shiloh Attoun, 17, holds the 3,300-year-old scarab-shaped amulet he discovered at Tel Gezer National Park and a certificate of appreciation from the Israel Antiquities Authority. Photo by Assaf Peretz/Israel Antiquities Authority.
Shiloh Attoun, 17, holds the 3,300-year-old scarab-shaped amulet he discovered at Tel Gezer National Park and a certificate of appreciation from the Israel Antiquities Authority, Nov. 2, 2026. Photo by Assaf Peretz/Israel Antiquities Authority.
(Nov. 3, 2026 / JNS)

A 17-year-old American high school student visiting Israel discovered a 3,300-year-old Egyptian-style amulet during a tour of Tel Gezer National Park in the Judean Lowlands, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced.

Shiloh Attoun, who had arrived in Israel just two days earlier to study at Jewish National Fund-USA’s Muss High School Israel, spotted the small scarab-shaped artifact on the ground during his class’s first excursion.

“As we were learning about Tel Gezer’s history and archaeology, I noticed a small, interesting object on the ground. It looked ancient,” Attoun said. “I picked it up and consulted my guide. I couldn’t believe it was happening to me—a moment ago we were talking about the slim chances of ever discovering such a find, and here was one right in my hand!”

Attoun and Benji Hain, dean of students at Muss, reported the discovery to the Israel Antiquities Authority. Archaeologist Adam William Asper, an IAA supervisor in the Central Region, subsequently collected the artifact for Israel’s National Treasures collection.

Attoun received a certificate of appreciation for turning over the find.

The 3,300-year-old amulet discovered at Tel Gezer National Park was fashioned in the shape of a scarab, or dung beetle, a symbol of new life in ancient Egyptian belief. Photo by Assaf Peretz/Israel Antiquities Authority.
The 3,300-year-old amulet discovered at Tel Gezer National Park was fashioned in the shape of a scarab, or dung beetle, a symbol of new life in ancient Egyptian belief. Photo by Assaf Peretz/Israel Antiquities Authority.

An ancient Egyptian symbol

Prof. Ido Koch of Tel Aviv University’s Department of Archaeology and Ancient Near Eastern Cultures examined the amulet and dated it to the Late Bronze Age, approximately 3,300 years ago.

“An interesting scene appears on the scarab: two cobras above a semi-ellipse,” Koch said.

The cobra, known in ancient Egyptian iconography as the Uraeus, was widely used as a protective and royal symbol in Egypt and the southern Levant, he explained. The semi-ellipse beneath the cobras represents the Egyptian hieroglyphic sign “nb,” meaning “lord.”

A similar scarab depicting three snakes was previously uncovered during excavations at Tel Megiddo, Koch said.

Scarabs—amulets modeled after the dung beetle—were common in ancient Egypt and were sometimes used as seals. The beetle symbolized creation and new life in Egyptian belief.

Scarabs found in Israel attest to ancient Egypt’s cultural influence on the region and its connections with the Land of Israel during periods of Egyptian rule.

Tel Gezer was one of the most important Canaanite cities in the region and controlled a strategic crossroads in the Judean Lowlands. The archaeological site is today part of Tel Gezer National Park.

From left: Adam Asper, a supervisor with the Israel Antiquities Authority; Shiloh Attoun; and Dr. Steve Kutno, director of Muss High School Israel in Hod Hasharon, at Tel Gezer National Park, Nov. 2, 2026. Photo by Assaf Peretz/Israel Antiquities Authority.
Adam Asper, a supervisor with the Israel Antiquities Authority; Shiloh Attoun; and Dr. Steve Kutno, director of Muss High School Israel in Hod Hasharon, at Tel Gezer National Park, Nov. 2, 2026. Photo by Assaf Peretz/Israel Antiquities Authority.
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‘A piece of its history up close’

“This discovery sparked great excitement among the students,” Hain said. “As soon as we realized that this might be a significant archaeological find, it was important for us to immediately contact the Israel Antiquities Authority, report it and ensure that we were acting in the right way.”

Amit Melman, the IAA’s Central Region educational director, praised Attoun and his instructors for turning over the artifact.

“Shiloh’s story is a charming example of the connection forged between the young people who come to study in Israel and the country’s history and archaeology, through firsthand experience in the field,” Melman said.

“Shiloh and the program instructors deserve praise for showing responsibility and immediately handing over the find to our national repository. Thanks to them, this special find was preserved, and we can all learn from it.”

Tali Tzour Avner, director of Jewish National Fund-USA in Israel, said the discovery exemplified the experience the organization seeks to provide young Jews visiting the country.

“Already on his very first trip, he got to know the country on foot and met a piece of its history up close,” she said. “There is something exciting about the moment here in Israel when the history studied in class becomes a personal encounter.”

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said the find highlighted the importance of connecting young Diaspora Jews with the heritage of the Land of Israel.

“I commend Shiloh for his discovery and for acting responsibly by handing over the ancient amulet to the state,” he said.

The IAA reminded the public that archaeological artifacts discovered in the field should be left in place and reported immediately to the authority, allowing archaeologists to document the context in which they were found.

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