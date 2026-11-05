More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

State Department denies Rubio leaving amid speculation about resignations

“If Trump’s going to replace appointees like Hegseth, he should do it while he can still get the replacements confirmed in the Senate,” Rep. Thomas Massie stated.

Andrew Bernard
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio gestures to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 3, 2026. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio gestures to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 3, 2026. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
(Nov. 5, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. State Department denied a report on Thursday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio intends to resign and announce a 2028 presidential run, as U.S. President Donald Trump faced questions about a staff shakeup in the wake of his party’s severe losses in the midterm elections.

Dylan Johnson, assistant U.S. secretary of state for global public affairs, called the report in the Independent that Rubio would launch his bid for the presidency a “completely fabricated hoax.”

“This is completely baseless fake news from made-up anonymous ‘sources,’” Johnson wrote. “We look forward to revisiting this ‘report’ in the coming weeks.”

It is common for a presidential administration to see substantial turnover after midterm elections, though Trump is unusual for having won non-consecutive terms.

Harmeet Dhillon, U.S. assistant attorney general for civil rights, became the first senior Trump administration official to resign on Thursday when she announced her departure from the Department of Justice.

The stinging rebuke from voters that Republicans received on Tuesday has prompted speculation about whether Trump might course correct, particularly given U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s statement on Wednesday blaming the electoral defeat on the administration’s decision to launch a war against Iran.

During a signing ceremony in the Oval Office on Thursday, reporters asked Trump if he intended to replace Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

“I think he’s doing a fantastic job,” Trump said.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) said on Wednesday that unless Hegseth resigns, he would trigger the articles of impeachment that he introduced in September when Congress returns for the lame-duck session next week.

“If Trump’s going to replace appointees like Hegseth, he should do it while he can still get the replacements confirmed in the Senate,” Massie wrote on Thursday. “Also, my Hegseth impeachment resolution is a much gentler version of what’s coming when Dems control Congress.”

“They’ll have hearings and trials,” the congressman wrote.

Hegseth described the measure as “sham articles of impeachment” from a “disgruntled, defeated congressman” and “his Democrat allies” in a video that he recorded in front of the Pentagon and released on Thursday.

“It’s all about the politics of personal destruction,” Hegseth said. “Didn’t work against President Trump and it won’t work with me.”

U.S. Midterm Elections
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Claire Valdez
U.S. News
US close to a ‘danger point’ with new class of politicians who hate Israel and Jews, experts say
“In these races, antisemitism wasn’t disqualifying,” Mark Goldfeder of the National Jewish Advocacy Center told JNS.
November 5, 2026 04:37 PM
Aaron Bandler, Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Seating inside the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Héctor Berganza/Pexels.
World News
Newly-elected International Court of Justice judges have anti-Israel history, Danon says
“Yet another example of the U.N.’s institutional bias against Israel,” said the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations.
November 5, 2026 01:32 PM
Mike Wagenheim
Vance Johnson
U.S. News
Vance blames election loss on Iran war, relationship with Israel
“The reason we lost is the war,” the U.S. vice president wrote. “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so” but “that’s at least honest.”
Nov. 4, 2026
Andrew Bernard, Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Amy Acton
U.S. News
Jewish Dem elected Ohio governor
Dr. Amy Acton, who defeated former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, will become Ohio’s first Jewish governor.
Nov. 4, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
15:16
67 MKs recommend Eisenkot for PM as party consultations conclude
14:59
Five countries, including U.S., affirm support for Lebanese state monopoly on arms
14:41
CAIR suspends operations in Florida, AG says
14:29
Dem socialist Nithya Raman ousts incumbent Karen Bass in Los Angeles mayoral race
14:15
Magen David Adom to expand trauma response training to US
14:02
Yesha Council chairman meets with Milei to urge Argentine recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria
13:53
Jerusalem, Athens, Nicosia hold trilateral meeting to deepen defense cooperation
13:22
‘You’re not listening,’ Rep. Lander tells Lapid of plan to rebuild U.S.-Israel trust
12:49
First International Noahide Congress gathers in Jerusalem
12:20
B’Yachad party recommends Eisenkot to form government
11:48
Rep. Ro Khanna allies launch draft campaign for 2028 presidential election
10:53
Joint List recommends Eisenkot form Israel’s next government
09:59
Sa’ar hosts Germany’s new commissioner for fight against antisemitism
09:32
IDF uncovers weapons, underground shaft in South Lebanon
08:45
Netanyahu slams Ra’am party leader over refusal to call Hamas terror group
08:33
London police arrest 27 outside Supreme Court hearing on Palestine Action ban
08:11
Smotrich: Those who won’t call Hamas terrorists ‘cannot be part of any coalition’
07:46
Israel’s El Al reports record $1.27 billion third-quarter revenue
07:25
Three minors to be indicted for Molotov attacks in eastern Jerusalem
07:02
Israel, Slovenia hold first political-strategic dialogue
06:44
Report: England Greens leader reposted antisemitic users
06:21
Brick thrown through Brussels synagogue window
06:00
Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana: No early speaker vote without 61 signatures
05:32
Ra’am says Eisenkot should form next government
05:02
Tel Aviv police to hold emergency drill at Cliff Beach
04:45
New analysis challenges Gaza famine, casualty claims using Hamas-run ministry data
04:14
The Democrats recommend Eisenkot to form next government
04:11
Dublin-Rome flight diverted to France over bomb threat
03:59
UKMTO: Tanker struck by unidentified projectiles in Persian Gulf
03:44
Israeli forces seize gunpowder, IDF uniforms in northern Jerusalem raid
03:24
Israeli Defense Ministry blows up 3,300 mines in Golan Heights
02:57
Otzma Yehudit backs Netanyahu in consultations with Herzog
02:29
Danon pushes back on accusations Israel to blame for oil prices
02:09
United Torah Judaism declines to recommend anyone to form government
01:48
Ukraine thanks Israel for condemning deadly Russian strike
01:28
Netanyahu: Government reliant on Islamists would ‘tear us apart’
01:08
Herzog resumes talks on who will form next Israeli gov’t
14:59
New US sanctions target fraudulent maritime network supporting Iran
14:39
Pennsylvania AG: Philly ‘boycott ride’ targeting Jews is antisemitic
14:19
Eisenkot vows to ‘renew and deepen’ US-Israel partnership
13:48
UN’s Albanese congratulates El-Sayed on Michigan Senate win
13:28
Israel condemns Russian attack on Ukraine aid center
13:08
Top Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei: We handed Trump ‘political defeat’
12:49
Dutch museum cancels synagogue exhibit over Oct. 7 ‘tensions’
12:29
Israeli envoy to JNS: Anti-Israel protesters in Japan ‘vocal but marginal’
12:09
Jewish families move into eight homes near Jericho
11:51
IDF chief Zamir warns Hezbollah on visit to northern front
11:35
Israel Police rules out bomb threat at President’s Residence
11:11
Vance blames election loss on Iran war, relationship with Israel
11:06
IDF strikes suspects observing troops in Southern Lebanon
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
El-Sayed’s election is a turning point in American history
November 5, 2026 04:24 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
A Democratic-run Congress will target Israel as well as Trump
Jonathan S. Tobin