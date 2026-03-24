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Sara Netanyahu calls for stronger child protections online at global summit

At a U.S. State Department gathering of first spouses, Netanyahu urged leaders to condemn online harassment of minors.

Mar. 24, 2026

Sara Netanyahu calls for stronger child protections online at global summit

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Melania Trump
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump delivers remarks at the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit at the U.S. State Department, March 24, 2026. Credit: Andrea Hanks/White House.

Sara Netanyahu called for stronger safeguards for children navigating the digital world on Tuesday, speaking at Fostering the Future Together, an international summit organized by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

According to the White House, 45 member nations and tech entities gathered at the U.S. Department of State to “collaborate on practical solutions that expand access to educational tools while strengthening protections for children in digital environments.”

At a session with first spouses, Netanyahu, a longtime child psychologist in Jerusalem, said that her work, particularly during Israel’s ongoing war, has exposed the emotional toll on youth facing “anxiety and stress.”

“Children cannot navigate alone in a digital world,” she said.

She called for “protection, guidance and a responsible adult” to ensure digital spaces remain “positive, ethical and educational.”

Melania Trump
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump delivers remarks at the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit at the U.S. State Department, March 24, 2026. Credit: Andrea Hanks/White House.

“Every child needs someone who will notice them, believe in them and give them the tools they need to open new doors,” she said. “Today, some of those doors are digital.”

Netanyahu said that her sons “have endured shaming and violence simply because they are the children of the prime minister.” She also urged leaders to condemn attacks on minors.

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