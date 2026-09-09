Stefanik, Gottheimer announced bipartisan congressional caucus to tackle Jew-hatred on campus

Two of the most outspoken critics of Jew-hatred on Capitol Hill, Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) have formed a new bipartisan congressional caucus focusing on antisemitism on college campuses.

Gottheimer and Stefanik, who received national attention over her questioning of college presidents during the campus protests after Oct. 7, announced the Combating Antisemitism on College Campuses Caucus during a visit to Vanderbilt University.

They visited the Nashville campus to participate in a discussion with six university leaders on how to combat Jew-hatred while protecting free expression.

“Since Oct. 7, Jewish students on too many campuses have been harassed, intimidated and made to feel like strangers in their own school,” stated Gottheimer, who is Jewish.

The goal of the caucus is to ensure colleges and universities protect their Jewish students, faculty and staff.

“We are committed to saving American higher education for the next generation,” Stefanik stated.

The caucus will provide a forum for lawmakers to coordinate oversight of higher education institutions, push colleges and universities to enforce anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policies, advocate for federal legislation addressing campus antisemitism and highlight schools that are successfully addressing the issue and share those practices.

Gottheimer said the caucus would “hold universities accountable, back up the schools getting it right, like Vanderbilt, and make sure every Jewish kid can have a college experience without fear of discrimination or violence.”

Dartmouth College, University of Alabama, University of Kentucky, University of Texas at Austin and Washington University in St. Louis were also part of the event.