More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Even as Democrats nominate anti-Israel candidates, poll suggests 67% of Jewish voters plan to cast ballots for Dems in November

“Democracy, the cost-of-living and a deep hostility toward Donald Trump are driving the Jewish vote,” said Jim Gerstein, principal at GBAO Strategies, which conducted the poll.

Jonathan D. Salant
A person picking up a "Vote" pin next to small American flags. Credit: Cottonbro Studio/Pexels.
A person picking up a “Vote” pin next to small American flags. Credit: Cottonbro Studio/Pexels.
(Sept. 9, 2026 / JNS)

Even as the Democratic Party has nominated several anti-Israel candidates, two-thirds of Jewish voters said that they plan to vote Democrat in the midterm election, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

The survey by the Jewish Voters Resource Center suggests that 67% plan to vote for Democrats and just 26% plan to vote Republican in November.

“Democracy, the cost-of-living and a deep hostility toward Donald Trump are driving the Jewish vote,” said Jim Gerstein, principal at GBAO Strategies, which conducted the poll.

“For Jewish voters, this is an election about stopping Trump,” according to Gerstein, who has worked for Democratic candidates and committees.

Nearly a year after Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City, Democrats nominated others who expressed the same views—including that Israel is guilty of “genocide” in Gaza—in primary contests against pro-Israel Democrats.

The list includes Dr. Abdul El-Sayed over Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) in the Michigan Senate primary, Adam Hamawy for the House in New Jersey over a large field of candidates, including East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen, and former city comptroller Brad Lander over Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) in New York City.

The anti-Israel candidates singled out the American Israel Public Affairs Committee among the political action committees spending millions of dollars for favored candidates.

In July, a majority of House Democrats voted to cut off aid to Israel after most Senate Democrats voted in April to block some weapons sales to the Jewish state.

But that hasn’t dissuaded most Jews from continuing to support the Democratic Party.

A midterm election is often seen as a referendum on the president, and Jewish voters said that they disapprove of U.S. President Donald Trump by 75% to 25%.

An even larger majority, 82%, expressed an unfavorable view of Vice President JD Vance, while just 14% had a favorable view. Vance has embraced antisemitic commentator Tucker Carlson, whom Jewish Republicans have criticized over his anti-Israel rhetoric and his interview last year with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

Carlson is a proponent of the “great replacement theory,” which posits that Jews are bringing in non-white immigrants to displace white Christians. That’s the view Robert Bowers expressed when he gunned down 11 Jews at Sabbath services in Pittsburgh in the worst antisemitic attack in American history.

In the poll, 89% of Jewish voters said that they were concerned about antisemitism in the United States. While 61% said Trump was good for Israel, 50% said he was antisemitic, and 71% said he was racist.

By 70% to 30%, they said that they didn’t think Trump would accept the results of the 2026 election. Trump is still claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from him, even though members of his administration and election administrators have called it “the most secure in American history.”

Some 71% of Jews said that they were emotionally attached to Israel, but that issue was not as important to voters as the cost of living and affordability (37%), future of democracy (36%), Jew-hatred (23%) and healthcare (18%). Israel came in fifth, at 16%.

The poll found that 67% viewed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unfavorably, with just 27% expressing a favorable view of the long-time Israeli leader, and 65% opposed his policies on Gaza, Judea and Samaria. Some 35% supported his policies.

“Jews remain emotionally attached to Israel, but they oppose Netanyahu and his policies, and it is a lower-tier voting issue,” Gerstein said.

“It’s particularly striking to see the vast majority expressing concern that Trump will not accept the outcome of the election,” he said.

Polls and Surveys U.S. Politics Anti-Israel Bias
Jonathan D. Salant
Jonathan D. Salant Jonathan D. Salant
Jonathan D. Salant has been a Washington correspondent for more than 35 years and has worked for such outlets as Newhouse News Service, the Associated Press, Bloomberg News, NJ Advance Media and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A former president of the National Press Club, he was inducted into the Society of Professional Journalists D.C. chapter’s Journalism Hall of Fame in 2023.
EXPLORE JNS
Biden New Hampshire Congress
U.S. News
New Hampshire Dems with AIPAC backing easily win primaries against far-left candidates
“I think that the progressive insurgency, which was based on younger voters, didn’t materialize,” Andrew Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, told JNS.
September 9, 2026 11:08 AM
Jonathan D. Salant
The British consulate in Jerusalem, Aug. 16, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel gives British Consulate in eastern Jerusalem 30 days to close
U.K. officials attached to missions in Kiryat Gat and Ramallah were told to halt their operations immediately, an Israeli source told JNS.
September 9, 2026 06:29 AM
Akiva Van Koningsveld
FDNY 9/11
U.S. News
New book reveals how rabbis freed widows, whose husbands were killed on Sept. 11, to remarry
A quarter century after the terror attacks in lower Manhattan, Rabbi Yona Reiss spoke to JNS about the agunah cases handled by the Beth Din of America.
Sept. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Hochul Queens kosher store
U.S. News
SCOOP: NY state to distribute $70 million to nonprofits vulnerable to hate crimes
“The Jewish community has been subjected to horrible, horrible acts of antisemitism,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told JNS exclusively. “It’s on the rise, and we have to do something about it.”
Sept. 7, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
09:14
British opposition leader: Labour put politics before UK interests
08:53
Herzog visits IDF canine unit ahead of Rosh Hashanah
08:23
Israel Police launches first ‘Special in Uniform’ volunteer program
08:03
Israel launches initiative against ostracism and bullying in schools
07:42
Israel advances planning for 1,000-plus homes in Judea and Samaria
07:30
Israel opens first resident embassy in Slovenia
07:22
Israeli FM discusses Judea, Samaria goods ban with Canadian Conservative deputy leader
06:51
IDF detains PA police officers who assaulted Israeli
06:33
US ambassador to France honors Jews deported during Holocaust
06:13
US, Israeli envoys meet in Greece to strengthen ‘excellent cooperation’
06:07
CENTCOM denies IRGC claim of hits on US Navy destroyers
05:58
US embassy in Yemen: Houthis must bear consequences of aggression
05:51
Herzog’s Voice of the People opens applications for global Jewish leadership program
05:43
Israel accuses UN of UNRWA ‘cover-up’ after US watchdog finds probe deficiencies
05:32
US Air Force officer shot down over Iran to recount 50-hour ordeal
05:12
IDF chief to wounded troops: ‘We are with you every step of the way’
04:54
Miliband: Israeli response to Judea, Samaria trade ban ‘damaging’
04:51
Israel deploys world’s longest earthquake-detector cable in Dead Sea
04:31
Israeli para taekwondo athlete Omer Barel wins Swiss Open silver
04:11
Netanyahu orders defamation suit against ‘Haaretz’ over UAE warning report
04:02
Israel gives British consulate in eastern Jerusalem 30 days to close
03:52
Somaliland backs US, Taiwan, Israel against terrorism, president says
03:43
Arkansas governor: State won’t do business with those who boycott Israel
03:31
Gaza force commander meets Albanian ministers
03:18
Israeli security forces dismantle Palestinian terror network, five indicted
03:10
IDF to establish new unmanned systems, AI branch
02:49
Barrack meets Syrian foreign minister for talks on lowering regional tensions
02:44
MK Gotliv on sanctions: Remind world of Islamic terror in Judea and Samaria
02:29
Netanyahu’s office denies UAE warned him before Oct. 7
02:09
IRGC says it targeted 10 ships in Strait of Hormuz
01:57
IDF, Shin Bet dismantle three Gaza weapons depots
01:48
Rubio: Iran will lose tankers every time it tries to hit US ships
01:30
Iran fires missiles at Jordan amid clashes with US
01:08
Poll: 86% of Israeli Jews fear Oct. 7 repeat from Judea and Samaria
00:07
Nonprofit lender applies to Bank of Israel to open bank
23:22
US forces destroy five Iranian oil vessels after naval warship targeted
23:06
Daniel Pinsky becomes first Israeli sailor to embark on 250-day global race
16:09
Rubio says US knew about UK sanctions on Israel, adding, ‘We’re not going to do what the UK did’
13:19
IFCJ allocates $8 million in High Holiday support for 150,000 Israelis
11:16
‘We’re right now fighting because we have a certain nation that wanted a nuclear weapon,’ Trump says
10:46
US Treasury Department says it has ‘grounded’ 27 Iranian airlines with ‘sweeping’ sanctions
10:33
Tasmania government says it’s protecting houses of worship, taking ‘strong action’ against Jew-hatred
09:00
12 countries back sanctions on Judea, Samaria Jewish communities
08:46
Tokyo: Protesters to rally at Israeli embassy over ‘genocide’
08:43
Palestinians from Hebron indicted after Golan Heights arrests
08:33
Britain bans import of products from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria
08:23
Thailand to deport French zoo owner who banned Israeli
08:03
Red Cross visits to imprisoned terrorists set to resume as High Court decision takes effect
07:42
Slovenian PM accuses former government of antisemitism
07:22
Israeli carrier to launch first-ever flights from Tel Aviv to the Philippines
More Updates
JNS TV
Dr. Nirit Shalev-Khalifa and Dina Grossman from Jerusalem's Yad Ben-Zvi Institute scour a Gaza border community following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre. Photo by Sarit Uzieli.
JNS TV / The Quad
Gazan activist condemns Hamas and exposes the Western left
September 9, 2026 06:56 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Richard Kemp
Opinion
Political warfare against Israel, led by Russia and China
Richard Kemp
Nira B. Worcman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Not music to Hamas ears
Nira B. Worcman