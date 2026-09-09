More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

From Durban to Cape Town: The perversion of the honorary doctorate

Institutions lend their seals, and that is the point: Such awards recognize politics, conscripting the university’s name and its struggle credentials into it.

Joshua Schewitz
A delegation from The Elders, including Mary Robinson (center), former president of The Elders and former president of Ireland, and Helen Clark (to Robinson's left), a member of The Elders and former prime minister of New Zealand, with Maj. Gen. Khaled Megaour, governor of North Sinai, during an inspection visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, Aug. 11, 2025. The Elders are an NGO of former statesmen, peace activists and human-rights advocates convened by Nelson Mandela in 2007. Photo by Ali Moustafa/Getty Images.
A delegation from The Elders, including Mary Robinson (center), former president of The Elders and former president of Ireland, and Helen Clark (to Robinson’s left), a member of The Elders and former prime minister of New Zealand, with Maj. Gen. Khaled Megaour, governor of North Sinai, during an inspection visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, Aug. 11, 2025. The Elders are an NGO of former statesmen, peace activists and human-rights advocates convened by Nelson Mandela in 2007. Photo by Ali Moustafa/Getty Images.
Joshua Schewitz
Joshua Schewitz Joshua Schewitz
Joshua Schewitz is a researcher and analyst specializing in Africa and the Middle East, with a focus on security-related topics in addition to blockchain technology.
(Sept. 9, 2026 / JNS)

In Durban, South Africa, in late August 2001, the country was seven years out of apartheid, and the United Nations had chosen it, for that very symbolism, to host the World Conference Against Racism. Instead, vendors sold The Protocols of the Elders of Zion at the venue. Fliers asked what the world would look like if Hitler had won.

Jewish delegates were jeered out of sessions, and the NGO Forum adopted a declaration branding Israel a racist, genocidal state. Tom Lantos, the only Holocaust survivor ever to serve in U.S. Congress, sat through it and called it “the most sickening and unabashed display of hate for Jews” he had witnessed since the Nazi period.

The secretary-general of that conference, who convened it, shaped its agenda and answered for its conduct, was Mary Robinson, then-U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights. A preparatory meeting in Tehran excluded Israelis and Baha’is while Robinson’s office declined to object. She opened the NGO Forum by declaring it an “integral part” of the conference.

When the delegation of U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell begged her to help strip the attacks on Israel from the governmental text, Lantos records that she argued the opposite, leaving the American delegation “deeply shocked and saddened.” The United States and Israel walked out. Lantos’s subsequent essay named her acts of omission and commission as a “major contributing factor to the debacle in Durban.”

Robinson’s defenders point to one moment: Shown a booklet of antisemitic cartoons, she told the room, “I am a Jew,” and later refused to transmit the NGO declaration. She saw the hatred at close range and then spent the next quarter-century defending the enterprise, describing the Durban outcome in 2009 as “remarkably good, including on the issues of the Middle East.” In 2008, she doubted that ordinary Israelis understood what was being done in their name. Last August, she stood at the Rafah crossing and pronounced an “unfolding genocide” in the Gaza Strip, a finding the International Court of Justice has never made.

On Aug. 28—some 25 years after Durban, almost to the week—a South African university placed a doctoral hood on the 82-year-old.

The apartheid government founded the University of the Western Cape in 1959 as a segregated college for people it classified as coloured. Its students and staff turned it into a weapon against the system that built it. By 1987, its rector had declared it the intellectual home of the left, and in 1990, days after Nelson Mandela walked out of prison, UWC became the first university in the world to give him an honorary doctorate. In South Africa, an honor from this institution carries the moral currency of the liberation struggle itself.

That is what made the Aug. 28 guest list so corrosive, and why it was chosen.

Robinson did not stand alone on that stage, and by the standards of the woman beside her, she was the moderate.

Francesca Albanese, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, arrived at the United Nations with a paper trail. In July 2014, while fundraising for UNRWA, she wrote that America was “subjugated by the Jewish lobby” and Europe by Holocaust guilt. The same month, she told the BBC that “the Israeli lobby is clearly inside your veins.”

When the post surfaced in 2022, the U.S. special envoy to combat antisemitism, Deborah Lipstadt, condemned the pattern of blatant antisemitic rhetoric as unacceptable in the role, joined by the U.S. ambassadors to the United Nations and to the Human Rights Council. Albanese apologized for nothing and kept the mandate.

In April 2025, the U.N. Human Rights Council renewed it for three more years without addressing a single allegation. Her standard reply is that Jew-hatred has been weaponized against her. Nine governments, on this theory, all hold the weapon.

Then came Oct. 7.

When French President Emmanuel Macron called the massacre the largest antisemitic slaughter of the century, Albanese corrected him in public: The victims, she wrote, were “not killed because of their Judaism, but in response to Israel’s oppression.” For that sentence, France and Germany both formally condemned her, the first time either government has condemned a serving rapporteur for antisemitism. On International Women’s Day 2024, she addressed a message to Israeli women soldiers, some of whose sisters had been raped and burned five months after Oct. 7: “What have you done, what have you become.”

German legal scholars have documented her comparison of Israel to the Third Reich. UN Watch’s 60-page dossier on her conduct is titled Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing, and by 2026 her record had been formally denounced by the governments of France, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Hungary, Argentina, Estonia, Latvia and the Czech Republic.

The United States went further. In July 2025, Washington placed her under sanctions, an instrument normally reserved for terror financiers and war criminals, citing her campaign against American and Israeli officials at the International Criminal Court. She has worn the designation as martyrdom ever since, until two American Christian organizations sued her for defamation and she refused to be found. A process server first approached her mid-lecture in Johannesburg last October, at the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s annual lecture, in front of an audience that had come to hear her compare Israel to apartheid.

South Africa’s Justice Ministry apologized to her, to the United Nations and to the Foundation, for the indignity of due process. In May, a federal court in Colorado ruled that she had evaded service and allowed service by email, and days later, a U.S. appeals court reinstated her sanctions pending appeal.

Universities have responded by lining up to honor her: Three Flemish institutions gave her honorary doctorates this spring, prompting the historian Norman Goda to document, degree by degree, that certain credentials she has claimed for years, including a law degree she does not hold, were fabricated. The rectors’ joint defense conceded that they had not awarded it lightly. On Aug. 28, UWC handed this record its fourth doctorate.

The third honoree, Naledi Pandor, served as South Africa’s foreign minister when Pretoria filed its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in December 2023. She now chairs the Nelson Mandela Foundation and hosted the Johannesburg lecture at which Albanese was nearly served. Four weeks later, the United States revoked her visa by email and without explanation. A U.S. State Department official supplied one, explaining that she “has openly supported terrorism and endorsed violent jihads.”

A year ago, at a Cape Town mosque fundraiser, she explained that Muslims may engage in jihad “when necessary” and dated the start of the genocide to Oct. 8, 2023, as if the previous day had not happened. Washington has barred her from American soil. On Aug. 28, she was applauded.

Completing the slate was Adila Hassim SC, lead counsel in the ICJ case, honored, the university is at pains to note, for her broader career since the court has made no finding on the merits. The care in that caveat says the university knows which of its choices need cushioning. There was no dissenting voice anywhere in the room.

There is a pattern here, and it stretches across continents.

The honorary doctorate was meant to reward a lifetime of scholarship and service. It has become a circuit. Ghent, Antwerp and Brussels in the spring. The University of Pretoria made Pandor an honorary professor; Nelson Mandela University made her its chancellor; and on Aug. 28, UWC gathered the full set in one room. Each gown launders the record a little further: The sanctions become persecution; the fabricated degrees become pedantry; the Jewish lobby posts become youthful indiscretion; Durban becomes a footnote.

The institutions lend their seals, and the seals are the point: Such awards recognize politics and conscript the university’s name, and its struggle credentials, into it. That is why the recipients keep accepting degrees they don’t need from institutions they never mentioned—and why the institutions keep offering them.

So what does this tell the Jews of South Africa, a community of some 50,000 that hosted the world in Durban in 2001?

It tells them that a university’s highest ceremonial honor can go to the woman who presided over the ugliest outbreak of public antisemitism since the war and to a U.N. official who told the mourners of Oct. 7 that their dead were not killed for being Jews—and that neither fact was an obstacle.

It told them that the university that hooded Mandela before any other on earth has concluded that these records are what the liberation legacy now honors.

Charlotte Maxeke, awarded a posthumous doctorate on the same day, became the first black South African woman to earn a university degree, in 1901, against every barrier her country could erect. Hers was the only honor on the program that was earned, and she deserved better company. So do the rest of us.

Africa Education Anti-Israel Bias Campus Antisemitism
EXPLORE JNS
School classroom education campus
U.S. News
Appeals court reviving challenge to Los Angeles ethnic studies materials ‘changes everything,’ Deborah Project says
“As we all know, antisemitism is a mutating virus that changes and spreads as it comes into contact with more people,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus told JNS.
September 8, 2026 05:38 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
The British consulate in Jerusalem, Aug. 16, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel gives British Consulate in eastern Jerusalem 30 days to close
U.K. officials attached to missions in Kiryat Gat and Ramallah were told to halt their operations immediately, an Israeli source told JNS.
September 9, 2026 06:29 AM
Akiva Van Koningsveld
FDNY 9/11
U.S. News
New book reveals how rabbis freed widows, whose husbands were killed on Sept. 11, to remarry
A quarter century after the terror attacks in lower Manhattan, Rabbi Yona Reiss spoke to JNS about the agunah cases handled by the Beth Din of America.
Sept. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Hochul Queens kosher store
U.S. News
SCOOP: NY state to distribute $70 million to nonprofits vulnerable to hate crimes
“The Jewish community has been subjected to horrible, horrible acts of antisemitism,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told JNS exclusively. “It’s on the rise, and we have to do something about it.”
Sept. 7, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
06:33
US ambassador to France honors Jews deported during Holocaust
06:13
US, Israeli envoys meet in Greece to strengthen ‘excellent cooperation’
06:07
CENTCOM denies IRGC claim of hits on US Navy destroyers
05:58
US embassy in Yemen: Houthis must bear consequences of aggression
05:51
Herzog’s Voice of the People opens applications for global Jewish leadership program
05:43
Israel accuses UN of UNRWA ‘cover-up’ after US watchdog finds probe deficiencies
05:32
US Air Force officer shot down over Iran to recount 50-hour ordeal
05:12
IDF chief to wounded troops: ‘We are with you every step of the way’
04:54
Miliband: Israeli response to Judea, Samaria trade ban ‘damaging’
04:51
Israel deploys world’s longest earthquake-detector cable in Dead Sea
04:31
Israeli para taekwondo athlete Omer Barel wins Swiss Open silver
04:11
Netanyahu orders defamation suit against ‘Haaretz’ over UAE warning report
04:02
Israel gives British consulate in eastern Jerusalem 30 days to close
03:52
Somaliland backs US, Taiwan, Israel against terrorism, president says
03:43
Arkansas governor: State won’t do business with those who boycott Israel
03:31
Gaza force commander meets Albanian ministers
03:18
Israeli security forces dismantle Palestinian terror network, five indicted
03:10
IDF to establish new unmanned systems, AI branch
02:49
Barrack meets Syrian foreign minister for talks on lowering regional tensions
02:44
MK Gotliv on sanctions: Remind world of Islamic terror in Judea and Samaria
02:29
Netanyahu’s office denies UAE warned him before Oct. 7
02:09
IRGC says it targeted 10 ships in Strait of Hormuz
01:57
IDF, Shin Bet dismantle three Gaza weapons depots
01:48
Rubio: Iran will lose tankers every time it tries to hit US ships
01:30
Iran fires missiles at Jordan amid clashes with US
01:08
Poll: 86% of Israeli Jews fear Oct. 7 repeat from Judea and Samaria
00:07
Nonprofit lender applies to Bank of Israel to open bank
23:22
US forces destroy five Iranian oil vessels after naval warship targeted
23:06
Daniel Pinsky becomes first Israeli sailor to embark on 250-day global race
16:09
Rubio says US knew about UK sanctions on Israel, adding, ‘We’re not going to do what the UK did’
13:19
IFCJ allocates $8 million in High Holiday support for 150,000 Israelis
11:16
‘We’re right now fighting because we have a certain nation that wanted a nuclear weapon,’ Trump says
10:46
US Treasury Department says it has ‘grounded’ 27 Iranian airlines with ‘sweeping’ sanctions
10:33
Tasmania government says it’s protecting houses of worship, taking ‘strong action’ against Jew-hatred
09:00
12 countries back sanctions on Judea, Samaria Jewish communities
08:46
Tokyo: Protesters to rally at Israeli embassy over ‘genocide’
08:43
Palestinians from Hebron indicted after Golan Heights arrests
08:33
Britain bans import of products from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria
08:23
Thailand to deport French zoo owner who banned Israeli
08:03
Red Cross visits to imprisoned terrorists set to resume as High Court decision takes effect
07:42
Slovenian PM accuses former government of antisemitism
07:22
Israeli carrier to launch first-ever flights from Tel Aviv to the Philippines
07:02
Iran parliament official tells US to leave region, warns of military capabilities
06:44
Pezeshkian: Iran will resist ‘with full force’
06:23
Danon: Jewish violence in Judea and Samaria is crime, not terror
06:00
Herzog warns UK sanctions would be ‘grave miscalculation’
05:52
Dozens of Hebron-Kiryat Arba volunteers drill for emergency response
05:32
Huckabee backs Trump’s Iran strategy, rejects reports of Netanyahu tensions
05:12
Large-scale emergency drill underway in Ma’ale Adumim
04:51
Huckabee blasts British trade ban on Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump Xi Jinping China
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Why Russia and China are keeping Iran’s regime alive
September 9, 2026 06:23 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Nira B. Worcman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Not music to Hamas ears
Nira B. Worcman
Shay Khatiri. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
The missing context from casualties associated with Israeli campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon
Shay Khatiri